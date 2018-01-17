Steve Arnold: Barrow sign former Gillingham goalkeeper on 18-month deal

Steve Arnold last appeared for Gillingham in their 1-0 EFL Trophy win at Colchester in October

National League side Barrow have signed former Gillingham goalkeeper Steve Arnold on an 18-month deal.

The 28-year-old left the Gills on Tuesday after his contract was mutually terminated by the League One side.

Arnold had signed from Dover on a two-year deal in August but made just two appearances for the club, with both coming in the EFL Trophy.

The former Stevenage and Forest Green keeper made 30 appearances for Dover in the National League last season.

