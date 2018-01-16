Tyrone Williams: Solihull Moors sign defender from Kidderminster Harriers

From the section

Tyrone Williams has been sent off twice this season for Kidderminster, where he made 24 appearances this term

National League side Solihull Moors have signed versatile defender Tyrone Williams from Kidderminster Harriers for an undisclosed fee.

Williams, 23, who came through the Harriers academy, made more than 70 appearances for the National League North club following his debut in 2016.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old midfielder Shepherd Murombedzi has left Solihull by mutual consent for personal reasons.

Murombedzi made 64 league appearances after signing in July 2016.

