Scunthorpe United 1-1 Doncaster Rovers

Alfie Beestin scored deep into stoppage-time to rescue Doncaster a point at League One rivals Scunthorpe.

As well as extending his side's unbeaten run to eight games, the striker's header in the sixth minute of time added on spared the blushes of visiting goalkeeper Ian Lawlor, who had a night to forget at Glanford Park.

Lawlor was at fault for the Iron's goal, scored by Tom Hopper, and was fortunate to survive a first-half penalty shout when the same player had gone to ground after rounding the keeper.

Lawlor's swipe at thin air presented Hopper with the simplest of finishes in only the third minute of what proved to be an absorbing contest.

Neal Bishop was off target with a header in first-half stoppage-time and Lawlor kept out a curling free-kick from Josh Morris with his standing leg as Scunthorpe dominated.

The Rovers keeper went some way to redeeming his earlier gaffe when he reacted instinctively to deny Kevin van Veen in the 66th minute.

And his side bailed him out when, following a spell of late pressure, Beestin stooped to head home during eight minutes of time added on as a result of an earlier injury to Bishop.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.