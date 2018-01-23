Match ends, Rotherham United 2, Bradford City 0.
Rotherham United 2-0 Bradford City
Rotherham climbed into the League One play-offs after beating Bradford to extend their unbeaten run to nine games.
The Millers saw off their Yorkshire rivals thanks to a goal in either half from Michael Smith and Joe Newell.
Smith, on his first Millers start, opened the scoring when he made amends for an earlier miss by heading home Anthony Forde's wicked free-kick in the 22nd minute.
Bradford were not without their opportunities to level and Jon Taylor drilled over from the edge of the box while Timothee Dieng curled wide from a similar position.
The Bantams, who have now lost their last four games in all competitions, again went close after the break when Taylor tested Marek Rodak with a swerving effort.
But the Millers doubled their advantage in the 57th minute when Newell showed composure to fire in a rebound after Smith's header was palmed away by Rouven Sattelmaier.
The hosts then staged an onslaught that was without reward.
Richard Wood headed wide from a golden position, Forde could not direct his effort while Will Vaulks fired just over, but the job was already done.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Rotherham
- 13Rodák
- 2Emmanuel
- 5Ajayi
- 6Wood
- 3Mattock
- 7Forde
- 17Towell
- 4Vaulks
- 22NewellSubstituted forTaylorat 82'minutes
- 24SmithSubstituted forClarke-Harrisat 79'minutes
- 10BallSubstituted forYatesat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Taylor
- 12Price
- 19Clarke-Harris
- 20Ihiekwe
- 21Yates
- 23Williams
- 25Cummings
Bradford
- 12Sattelmaier
- 18Guy
- 22Knight-Percival
- 5Kilgallon
- 35RobinsonSubstituted forat 80'minutes
- 4ReevesSubstituted forMcCartanat 45'minutes
- 8Dieng
- 6VincelotSubstituted forGillieadat 61'minutes
- 7Law
- 9Wyke
- 10TaylorSubstituted forPoleonat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Thompson
- 3Chicksen
- 11Poleon
- 14McCartan
- 17Gilliead
- 23Raeder
- 24Devine
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
- Attendance:
- 8,904
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rotherham United 2, Bradford City 0.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Nathaniel Knight-Percival.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Rouven Sattelmaier.
Attempt saved. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Rotherham United).
Alex Gilliead (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Will Vaulks (Rotherham United).
Callum Guy (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jerry Yates (Rotherham United).
(Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Nicky Law.
Attempt blocked. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Jon Taylor replaces Joe Newell.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Nathaniel Knight-Percival.
Tyrell Robinson went off injured after Bradford City had used all subs.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Jonson Clarke-Harris replaces Michael Smith.
Delay in match Tyrell Robinson (Bradford City) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Anthony Forde (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Richard Towell (Rotherham United).
Alex Gilliead (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Richard Wood (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Joe Newell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Timothee Dieng (Bradford City).
Attempt missed. Anthony Forde (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Anthony Forde (Rotherham United).
Tyrell Robinson (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Dominic Poleon replaces Paul Taylor.
Foul by Anthony Forde (Rotherham United).
Shay McCartan (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Paul Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Jerry Yates replaces David Ball.
Attempt saved. Joe Newell (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Paul Taylor (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Alex Gilliead replaces Romain Vincelot.
Attempt missed. Joe Newell (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Romain Vincelot.