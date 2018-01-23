Rotherham United 2-0 Bradford City

Rotherham climbed into the League One play-offs after beating Bradford to extend their unbeaten run to nine games.

The Millers saw off their Yorkshire rivals thanks to a goal in either half from Michael Smith and Joe Newell.

Smith, on his first Millers start, opened the scoring when he made amends for an earlier miss by heading home Anthony Forde's wicked free-kick in the 22nd minute.

Bradford were not without their opportunities to level and Jon Taylor drilled over from the edge of the box while Timothee Dieng curled wide from a similar position.

The Bantams, who have now lost their last four games in all competitions, again went close after the break when Taylor tested Marek Rodak with a swerving effort.

But the Millers doubled their advantage in the 57th minute when Newell showed composure to fire in a rebound after Smith's header was palmed away by Rouven Sattelmaier.

The hosts then staged an onslaught that was without reward.

Richard Wood headed wide from a golden position, Forde could not direct his effort while Will Vaulks fired just over, but the job was already done.

