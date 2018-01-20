West Ham United 1-1 Bournemouth

There have now been 25 goals scored in the six Premier League games between West Ham and Bournemouth

West Ham manager David Moyes said his side "need" Javier Hernandez after the Mexican scored in their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

Hernandez, who has been linked with a move from the Hammers, reacted quickest after Marko Arnautovic's effort, following a Cheikhou Kouyate flick-on, was blocked.

It was his first goal for the club since October and came just 64 seconds after Ryan Fraser had put the Cherries ahead with their first shot on target.

"There's speculation about 'Chicharito'," said Moyes. "But there's been speculation about Andy Carroll, Diafra Sakho... about every man and their dog here really," said Moyes.

"We need him. The sort of goal he got today might be typical. So we need to try to get a lot more balls in the box."

Bournemouth had the chance to go back in front within three minutes of Hernandez's goal, only for Adrian to save from Junior Stanislas.

That frantic conclusion had looked unlikely prior to Fraser's opener, with the home side failing to make their early dominance count.

In the first half, Pablo Zabaleta fashioned an excellent low cross which found Arnautovic, but his goalbound shot was superbly stopped by Asmir Begovic, before Pedro Obiang shot just wide.

The result means the Hammers stay 11th and stretch their unbeaten run to seven games, while Eddie Howe's team have not lost in their past five league games and move up a place to 12th.

Injury worries mount for Hammers

A draw is far from the worst outcome for Moyes' side.

However, this result, coupled with Watford's defeat at Leicester, meant the Hammers missed an opportunity to break into the top half of the Premier League, while their gap to the bottom three shrunk from six points to five.

Manuel Lanzini was forced off with a hamstring injury at the London Stadium

But, perhaps of more pressing concern for the east London side, should be their mounting injury list.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that striker Andy Carroll (ankle) would join players such as Michail Antonio (groin) and Jose Fonte (ankle) on the sidelines.

During Saturday's game they lost Manuel Lanzini and Aaron Cresswell (cramp).

"Manu has a hamstring injury," Moyes said afterwards. "That is the one we are worried about.

"We could do with a body or two coming in. We are working on getting the right players. Hopefully we will get something later in the window."

Mixed feelings for Bournemouth

Though Bournemouth should ultimately find satisfaction in having taken a point from their 100th Premier League game, there will be frustration that they gave up their hard-earned lead so quickly.

After a first half in which they had weathered a Hammers onslaught early on, the Cherries came into the match, with Lewis Cook curling a shot just wide of Adrian's right-hand post.

And, with the game looking likely to fizzle out, Howe might have thought his side had scored a winner through Fraser's finish.

But Bournemouth's winless run in London stretched to 10 matches when Hernandez, on as a substitute for Lanzini was first to react to a loose ball.

Despite the disappointment, the result marked continued progression for the visitors.

When these clubs met on 26 December, the Cherries were 18th in the table a point from safety. Four games later, they are four points clear of the drop.

'Every point is precious' - what they said

West Ham United manager David Moyes said: "Mixed emotions. With 14 minutes to go I may have taken it [a draw] but prior to that we had some good play and missed big chances.

"As long as we keep picking up points we will move in the right direction. At periods in the first half we played some of the best football of my time here but we lacked a clinical edge."

AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said: "We weren't great in the first 20 minutes but we grew as it went on and deservedly scored. We are frustrated at the timing of their goal. Two headers we haven't won and it falls to the lad who taps in.

"We didn't have chance to build on the goal or use it to our advantage. We had a number of counter-attacks where the last pass let us down. We were the stronger team at the end."

Man of the match - Ryan Fraser (AFC Bournemouth)

Fraser scored Bourenmouth's opener and delivered more crosses (four) than any other Cherries player

Fraser's influence - the stats

Both West Ham and Bournemouth are unbeaten in five Premier League games (W2 D3), their longest runs without a league defeat since May (also five).

Ryan Fraser has been directly involved in four goals in his last three Premier League games (three goals, one assist), as many as in his previous 26.

Junior Stanislas registered his ninth Premier League assist, the joint-most by a Bournemouth player in the competition (also nine for Charlie Daniels).

Javier Hernandez netted his 42nd Premier League goal, with all of them coming from inside the box.

There were just 64 seconds between the two goals in this game.

What's next?

West Ham's next match sees them travel to Wigan Athletic in the fourth-round of the FA Cup on Saturday, 27 January (15:00 GMT), before a return to Premier League action on Tuesday, 30 January, when Crystal Palace visit the London Stadium (19:45 GMT).

Bournemouth were knocked out of the FA Cup by Wigan, so they must wait until Wednesday, 31 January, for their next game which is a league trip to Chelsea (19:45 GMT).