Fulham 6-0 Burton Albion

Rui Fonte had just one Championship goal in 12 starts this season before his brace against Burton

Fulham extended their unbeaten league run to six matches as they sent Burton to the foot of the table.

Lucas Piazon squared for Rui Fonte to tap in the opener before Ryan Fredericks teed up Piazon to double the lead with a curling shot.

Fredericks then crossed for Fonte, who stabbed home at the second attempt.

Ryan Sessegnon slid in after the break, then slotted home from close range before Aboubakar Kamara's cool chip capped Burton's miserable afternoon.

Despite their struggles this season, Burton had won three successive away matches as they headed to Craven Cottage, picking up 16 points on the road this season, double their total at home.

But their hopes of extending that record in Nigel Clough's 100th game in charge lay in tatters by half-time against a rampant Fulham side.

They peppered Stephen Bywater's goal with 21 shots - 10 of them on target - as Fredericks created numerous chances at will, while leading scorer Sessegnon turned in another impressive performance and took his goal tally for the season to nine.

The hosts won just one of their first nine home matches in the league this season, but their fifth straight win at Craven Cottage moved them to within a place and a point of the play-off spots.

Burton, who have lost six of their last 10 in the league, were leapfrogged by Sunderland, who beat Hull, and Birmingham, who claimed a draw at Preston.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic:

"Lucas played very well today. It's great for his confidence after a long injury. He has been part of our improvement in the last few games.

"He scored a goal, he feels happy in himself and from finding some end product from his work. And he will get better in the future.

"It's great news for Rui to score two goals today. We expect some games where we won't find as much space behind the defensive line and Rui can help us with his movement. It's great for his confidence. He is working well daily and trying to prove himself.

"It's good to extend our good run. My team were focused and concentrated and played good football."

Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Derby:

"We just can't cope with the quality that they've got.

"It sounds silly, but three of the goals are just deflections that have ricocheted and dropped down to them.

"But just with the quality players they have all over the pitch, you need everything to go in your favour."