Sunderland 1-0 Hull City

Joel Asoro celebrates his first goal in professional football

Joel Asoro's first senior goal gave Sunderland a narrow win over fellow Championship strugglers Hull City.

The hosts took a deserved lead when Asoro calmly rounded off a good move.

Former Black Cats striker Frazier Campbell should have levelled when he fired wide from Evadro's low cross after the break.

Asoro was booked for diving when he went down in the area under pressure from Michael Dawson in the area as Sunderland held on.

Victory for the hosts was only their second at the Stadium of Light this season and stretched Hull's winless league run to seven games.

Chris Coleman's side made a bright start with both Billy Jones and Josh Maja going close before Asoro gave them the lead after 19 minutes.

The visitors had chances to level but Campbell fired wastefully wide, David Meyler hit a shot straight at home keeper Robbin Ruiter and Jon Toral blasted over.

Defeat for Nigel Adkins' men left them above Sunderland, who are third from bottom, on goal difference only.

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman:

"The goal we scored, I don't think any team I've ever managed have scored a goal as good as that.

"It was absolutely fabulous.

"The passing, the movement and the finish was brilliant."

Hull City boss Nigel Adkins:

"We've not got the three points we needed and a team close to us in the division has. I was concerned about how poor we were in the first 35 minutes.

"The warm-up was good, the mood in the dressing room was spot on and we go out there focused and for me we didn't get anywhere near in the duels you need to win and be competitive in in a game of football.

"In the second half we were better and got the ball into the area but we couldn't find the goal we needed and it's a bad loss."