Ben Pringle: Preston midfielder loaned to Oldham Athletic until end of the season

Ben Pringle had a loan spell at Ipswich Town two seasons ago before joining Preston for last season

Preston North End have loaned midfielder Ben Pringle to Oldham Athletic for the remainder of the League One season.

Pringle, 28, has not featured at first-team level for the Lilywhites this season under boss Alex Neil, who replaced Simon Grayson last summer.

The Newcastle-born player made 14 appearances the previous campaign.

He had spells at Fulham, Ipswich, Rotherham and Derby since his release by West Brom as an academy player.

Richie Wellens has now made four January signings for Oldham, following the arrivals of Patrick McElhaney, Kundai Benyu and Zeus de la Paz.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.