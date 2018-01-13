Dumbarton 0-2 St Mirren

St Mirren captain Stephen McGinn scored the second goal in the 2-0 win over Dumbarton

St Mirren extended their lead at the top of the Championship to eight points with a commanding win over Dumbarton.

Cammy Smith and captain Stephen McGinn scored the goals as the visitors secured their 15th victory of the season.

The sides were still level at half-time, but Smith scored with a header early in the second half.

McGinn ensured the victory with a left-foot shot that curled into the bottom corner of the net.

With Dundee United drawing 0-0 with Dunfermline, St Mirren moved further ahead at the top, although United have one game in hand.

St Mirren enjoyed the better of the early possession and their best chance fell the way of Lewis Morgan.

Celtic's recent signing, now back on loan at the Paisley club, latched on to a pass from Cammy Smith but his left-foot strike was parried clear by the Sons 'keeper Scott Gallacher.

Gavin Reilly had two opportunities to break the deadlock. His first was created by a neat turn to get away from Dumbarton defender Andy Dowie, but his shot flew wide. His second effort saw him fail to hit the target as he connected with a Stelios Demetriou cross from the left.

The home team were content to hit on the counter attack. Tom Walsh had an effort saved by St Mirren goalkeeper Craig Samson, while Christian Nade fired over from 16 yards after a sweeping move on the right saw Calum Gallagher set up the chance.

Two minutes after the interval, the Buddies made the breakthrough. Demetriou delivered a cross from the left and Cammy Smith headed the visitors in front from six yards.

Reilly missed an excellent chance to increase their lead, shooting wide after good link-up-play involving Demetriou and Cammy Smith.

The second goal was delayed only a few minutes, though, as Saints' skipper McGinn sent a low left-foot shot into the bottom corner of the net after incessant pressure.

Walsh saw a powerful left-foot strike well saved by Samson as Dumbarton rallied late on.

But this victory gives St Mirren a boost as they prepare to face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup. For Dumbarton, they are now six games without a win as they head to Peterhead in the same competition.

Post-match reaction

Dumbarton manager Stevie Aitken: "First half we were good, but second half we shot ourselves in the foot. We lost a poor goal after two minutes and that really changed it because we couldn't get going after that. Credit to St Mirren, they ran out worthy winners.

"We've got a lot of players missing, players at the top end of the park who can hurt teams. We're working hard to bring some players in, because the effort is there and we're just missing a wee bit of quality at the top end.

"I've told the board that we've put ourselves in a good position in the league and we've still got a semi-final and the Scottish Cup next week to look forward to. If we can maybe bring one or two in to help us, that's what's needed."

St Mirren manager Jack Ross: "Winning the game is always the most important thing, but I thought we played very well given that we've had difficulties at this venue before and they were the last team to beat us. The players remained patient as well, because we started the game brightly and when you don't take any opportunities in that period you can get frustrated and do things differently. They trust themselves at the moment and that was reflected in the performance.

"The pitch looks ok but when you walk across it, it's heavy and soft in the central area. The players coped with that. We'd have taken any sort of victory, but we're delighted with the manner of the performance.

"[Cammy Smith]'s return has been outstanding, in goals and assists. It's been overlooked a bit because of the attention that Lewis [Morgan] gets and Gavin Reilly's goal return as well. He's a terrifically talented young player who works very hard.

"[Stephen McGinn]'s been getting a bit of stick from the other players because we've scored a lot of goals this season and it's not like him not to score. The finish is indicative of what he's like as a player, a side-foot finish, and it was an important goal for us."