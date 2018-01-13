Match ends, Chesterfield 2, Luton Town 0.
Chesterfield 2-0 Luton Town
Chesterfield moved out of the League Two relegation places after stunning leaders Luton at the Proact Stadium.
The Spireites scored for the first time in just over seven hours when Joe Rowley pounced in the 19th minute, before a Jak McCourt penalty six minutes later sealed a vital win.
Chesterfield broke their drought when Robbie Weir crossed low from the right and Rowley fired in from eight yards.
The hosts doubled their advantage soon after when Zavon Hines was tripped by James Justin and McCourt drove the penalty into the bottom-left corner.
Andrew Shinnie missed a great chance for Luton in the 34th minute when he fired over from 10 yards and the midfielder had a low shot easily saved four minutes later.
But Chesterfield were worth their lead and came close to a third on the hour mark when Louis Reed's 25-yard shot was just kept out by goalkeeper Marek Stech.
Luton created few chances, although Jordan Cook had a 20-yard shot well saved by Aaron Ramsdale two minutes from time.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Chesterfield
- 1Ramsdale
- 28Weir
- 35Nelson
- 20MaguireBooked at 36mins
- 22Talbot
- 25Reed
- 26McCourtSubstituted forDimaioat 90+2'minutes
- 15Rowley
- 37KayBooked at 17mins
- 41HinesSubstituted forBinnom-Williamsat 82'minutes
- 10O'Grady
Substitutes
- 3Binnom-Williams
- 16Wakefield
- 17Dimaio
- 19De Girolamo
- 24Kellett
- 30Parkin
- 31Ofoegbu
Luton
- 1Stech
- 2JustinBooked at 25mins
- 5Mullins
- 39Famewo
- 3Potts
- 16Rea
- 8LeeSubstituted forCornickat 29'minutes
- 18Berry
- 11ShinnieSubstituted forMpanzuat 83'minutes
- 38LeeBooked at 86mins
- 19CollinsSubstituted forCookat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Stacey
- 10Cook
- 14Cornick
- 17Mpanzu
- 21Senior
- 24D'Ath
- 36Shea
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
- Attendance:
- 5,715
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chesterfield 2, Luton Town 0.
Josh Kay (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Glen Rea (Luton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Connor Dimaio replaces Jak McCourt.
Attempt missed. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Drew Talbot.
Attempt blocked. Glen Rea (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Aaron Ramsdale.
Attempt saved. Jordan Cook (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sid Nelson (Chesterfield) because of an injury.
Booking
Elliot Lee (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sid Nelson (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Berry (Luton Town).
Attempt saved. Elliot Lee (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Jordan Cook replaces James Collins.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu replaces Andrew Shinnie.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Jerome Binnom-Williams replaces Zavon Hines.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Laurence Maguire (Chesterfield) because of an injury.
Foul by Chris O'Grady (Chesterfield).
Luke Berry (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Andrew Shinnie (Luton Town).
Attempt missed. Josh Kay (Chesterfield) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Josh Kay (Chesterfield).
Andrew Shinnie (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Drew Talbot (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Harry Cornick (Luton Town).
Foul by Sid Nelson (Chesterfield).
Elliot Lee (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jak McCourt (Chesterfield).
James Justin (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Robbie Weir (Chesterfield).
Elliot Lee (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Louis Reed (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Chris O'Grady (Chesterfield).
Luke Berry (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Josh Kay (Chesterfield) because of an injury.