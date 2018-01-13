Chesterfield 2-0 Luton Town

Chesterfield moved out of the League Two relegation places after stunning leaders Luton at the Proact Stadium.

The Spireites scored for the first time in just over seven hours when Joe Rowley pounced in the 19th minute, before a Jak McCourt penalty six minutes later sealed a vital win.

Chesterfield broke their drought when Robbie Weir crossed low from the right and Rowley fired in from eight yards.

The hosts doubled their advantage soon after when Zavon Hines was tripped by James Justin and McCourt drove the penalty into the bottom-left corner.

Andrew Shinnie missed a great chance for Luton in the 34th minute when he fired over from 10 yards and the midfielder had a low shot easily saved four minutes later.

But Chesterfield were worth their lead and came close to a third on the hour mark when Louis Reed's 25-yard shot was just kept out by goalkeeper Marek Stech.

Luton created few chances, although Jordan Cook had a 20-yard shot well saved by Aaron Ramsdale two minutes from time.

