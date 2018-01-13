League Two
Lincoln City2Notts County2

Lincoln City 2-2 Notts County

Lee Frecklington marked his return to Lincoln with a goal, as the Imps and fellow League Two promotion contenders Notts County fought out a pulsating draw.

Frecklington, who re-joined City from Rotherham earlier in the week, struck two minutes after Jon Stead had given the second-placed Magpies the lead 10 minutes before the break.

Matt Green put Lincoln, who had manager Danny Cowley sent to the stands, in front midway through the second half but Jorge Grant levelled for County 14 minutes from time.

The game sprang to life 10 minutes before the break when Lewis Alessandra's cross was nodded home by veteran striker Stead. After protesting to referee Ross Joyce, Imps boss Cowley was given his marching orders.

The Imps then levelled when a loose ball dropped to Frecklington, who fired home from inside the box.

Green found the net midway through the half when Danny Rowe's excellent ball down the right channel found the striker, who coolly slotted beneath Ross Fitzsimmons.

However, the Imps were left ruing missed chances as the Magpies equalised when Grant rifled home in the 76th minute.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Lincoln City

  • 1Farman
  • 23Eardley
  • 5WaterfallBooked at 82mins
  • 16Bostwick
  • 3Habergham
  • 24RoweSubstituted forArnoldat 72'minutes
  • 19Frecklington
  • 30Woodyard
  • 14WilliamsBooked at 49minsSubstituted forWhitehouseat 84'minutes
  • 9RheadBooked at 30minsSubstituted forPalmerat 79'minutes
  • 10Green

Substitutes

  • 2Long
  • 4Whitehouse
  • 8Palmer
  • 15Wilson
  • 21Vickers
  • 28Arnold
  • 32Stewart

Notts County

  • 34FitzsimonsBooked at 90mins
  • 2Tootle
  • 16BrisleySubstituted forSmithat 90'minutes
  • 5Duffy
  • 23Jones
  • 11HawkridgeBooked at 59minsSubstituted forAmeobiat 75'minutes
  • 4Hewitt
  • 6Virtue-ThickSubstituted forNobleat 59'minutes
  • 10GrantBooked at 81mins
  • 30Stead
  • 7AlessandraBooked at 70mins

Substitutes

  • 9Ameobi
  • 13Pindroch
  • 14Forte
  • 17Smith
  • 18Noble
  • 19Hunt
  • 20Walker
Referee:
Ross Joyce
Attendance:
9,603

Match Stats

Home TeamLincoln CityAway TeamNotts County
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home20
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Lincoln City 2, Notts County 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Lincoln City 2, Notts County 2.

Booking

Ross Fitzsimons (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Elliott Hewitt.

Attempt missed. Elliot Whitehouse (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Matt Tootle.

Foul by Matt Green (Lincoln City).

Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Alan Smith replaces Shaun Brisley.

Foul by Elliot Whitehouse (Lincoln City).

Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Elliott Hewitt.

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Richard Duffy.

Foul by Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City).

Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City).

Matt Tootle (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Matt Green (Lincoln City).

(Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Elliot Whitehouse replaces Jordan Williams.

Attempt blocked. Matt Green (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City).

Booking

Luke Waterfall (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jorge Grant (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jorge Grant (Notts County).

Hand ball by Matt Tootle (Notts County).

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Ollie Palmer replaces Matt Rhead.

Foul by Jordan Williams (Lincoln City).

Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Lincoln City 2, Notts County 2. Jorge Grant (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Shola Ameobi replaces Terry Hawkridge.

Foul by Matt Rhead (Lincoln City).

Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Nathan Arnold replaces Danny M. Rowe.

Attempt missed. Matt Green (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Danny M. Rowe (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton27166562273554
2Notts County27149446281851
3Accrington26144844301446
4Wycombe27137749361346
5Exeter2614393632445
6Lincoln City27128737261144
7Mansfield27111153829944
8Coventry2713592819944
9Swindon26142103934544
10Newport2711973731642
11Colchester2811893734341
12Cambridge2710892531-638
13Carlisle27107103837137
14Crawley27106112731-436
15Stevenage2797113740-334
16Cheltenham2897123741-434
17Grimsby2897122738-1134
18Port Vale2895143036-632
19Morecambe2778122737-1029
20Crewe2792162942-1329
21Yeovil2777133748-1128
22Chesterfield2866162851-2324
23Forest Green2765162648-2223
24Barnet2755172641-1520
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you