Lincoln City 2-2 Notts County

Lee Frecklington marked his return to Lincoln with a goal, as the Imps and fellow League Two promotion contenders Notts County fought out a pulsating draw.

Frecklington, who re-joined City from Rotherham earlier in the week, struck two minutes after Jon Stead had given the second-placed Magpies the lead 10 minutes before the break.

Matt Green put Lincoln, who had manager Danny Cowley sent to the stands, in front midway through the second half but Jorge Grant levelled for County 14 minutes from time.

The game sprang to life 10 minutes before the break when Lewis Alessandra's cross was nodded home by veteran striker Stead. After protesting to referee Ross Joyce, Imps boss Cowley was given his marching orders.

The Imps then levelled when a loose ball dropped to Frecklington, who fired home from inside the box.

Green found the net midway through the half when Danny Rowe's excellent ball down the right channel found the striker, who coolly slotted beneath Ross Fitzsimmons.

However, the Imps were left ruing missed chances as the Magpies equalised when Grant rifled home in the 76th minute.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.