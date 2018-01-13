Match ends, Lincoln City 2, Notts County 2.
Lincoln City 2-2 Notts County
Lee Frecklington marked his return to Lincoln with a goal, as the Imps and fellow League Two promotion contenders Notts County fought out a pulsating draw.
Frecklington, who re-joined City from Rotherham earlier in the week, struck two minutes after Jon Stead had given the second-placed Magpies the lead 10 minutes before the break.
Matt Green put Lincoln, who had manager Danny Cowley sent to the stands, in front midway through the second half but Jorge Grant levelled for County 14 minutes from time.
The game sprang to life 10 minutes before the break when Lewis Alessandra's cross was nodded home by veteran striker Stead. After protesting to referee Ross Joyce, Imps boss Cowley was given his marching orders.
The Imps then levelled when a loose ball dropped to Frecklington, who fired home from inside the box.
Green found the net midway through the half when Danny Rowe's excellent ball down the right channel found the striker, who coolly slotted beneath Ross Fitzsimmons.
However, the Imps were left ruing missed chances as the Magpies equalised when Grant rifled home in the 76th minute.
Line-ups
Lincoln City
- 1Farman
- 23Eardley
- 5WaterfallBooked at 82mins
- 16Bostwick
- 3Habergham
- 24RoweSubstituted forArnoldat 72'minutes
- 19Frecklington
- 30Woodyard
- 14WilliamsBooked at 49minsSubstituted forWhitehouseat 84'minutes
- 9RheadBooked at 30minsSubstituted forPalmerat 79'minutes
- 10Green
Substitutes
- 2Long
- 4Whitehouse
- 8Palmer
- 15Wilson
- 21Vickers
- 28Arnold
- 32Stewart
Notts County
- 34FitzsimonsBooked at 90mins
- 2Tootle
- 16BrisleySubstituted forSmithat 90'minutes
- 5Duffy
- 23Jones
- 11HawkridgeBooked at 59minsSubstituted forAmeobiat 75'minutes
- 4Hewitt
- 6Virtue-ThickSubstituted forNobleat 59'minutes
- 10GrantBooked at 81mins
- 30Stead
- 7AlessandraBooked at 70mins
Substitutes
- 9Ameobi
- 13Pindroch
- 14Forte
- 17Smith
- 18Noble
- 19Hunt
- 20Walker
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
- Attendance:
- 9,603
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lincoln City 2, Notts County 2.
Booking
Ross Fitzsimons (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Elliott Hewitt.
Attempt missed. Elliot Whitehouse (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Matt Tootle.
Foul by Matt Green (Lincoln City).
Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Alan Smith replaces Shaun Brisley.
Foul by Elliot Whitehouse (Lincoln City).
Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Elliott Hewitt.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Richard Duffy.
Foul by Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City).
Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City).
Matt Tootle (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matt Green (Lincoln City).
(Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Elliot Whitehouse replaces Jordan Williams.
Attempt blocked. Matt Green (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City).
Booking
Luke Waterfall (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jorge Grant (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jorge Grant (Notts County).
Hand ball by Matt Tootle (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Ollie Palmer replaces Matt Rhead.
Foul by Jordan Williams (Lincoln City).
Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Lincoln City 2, Notts County 2. Jorge Grant (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Shola Ameobi replaces Terry Hawkridge.
Foul by Matt Rhead (Lincoln City).
Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Nathan Arnold replaces Danny M. Rowe.
Attempt missed. Matt Green (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Danny M. Rowe (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.