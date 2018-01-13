Match ends, Barnsley 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Barnsley 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Championship leaders Wolves stretched their unbeaten run in league and cup to 14 games but were held to a goalless draw at Barnsley.
Helder Costa and Diogo Jota had the ball in the net for the visitors, only to be denied by offside flags.
And Jota also struck the crossbar with a fierce second-half drive against a determined Barnsley side.
Adam Hammill and Stevie Mallan had Barnsley's best efforts, but were denied by keeper John Ruddy.
The draw meant Wolves' lead at the top was cut to 10 points by Derby, who won 3-0 at Birmingham City, while Barnsley remained 19th, three points clear of the relegation places.
Paul Heckingbottom's Tykes have now won only once in 13 games, but a point was a satisfactory outcome and new signing Kieffer Moore was given his first run-out as a substitute after the interval.
And they had a chance to snatch victory late on when George Moncur fired with a snapshot from the edge of the area.
Jota carried the biggest threat for Wolves and, after slotting home from Costa's cutback, only to be denied by the linesman, he thumped the woodwork following a quick break and then somehow cleared the bar from two yards when he slid in to meet Ivan Cavaleiro's cross.
Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"I'm pleased with the performance and I enjoyed the game if I'm honest.
"I thought it was really competitive, really high tempo, I thought we played well and you can see why they're top of the league.
"We've had four clean sheets in the last six or seven in the league, which is the right way to go about it."
Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo said:
"If there was going to be a winner it would be Wolves. We didn't concede anything to Barnsley.
"Teams are trying to adapt their shape to our idea. That was not the case of Barnsley. Paul knows what he's doing. There are a lot of teams adapting but that makes you grow.
"It's a challenge knowing that you have to find solutions - grow and play better."
Line-ups
Barnsley
- 1Davies
- 12Cavare
- 16Pinnock
- 6Lindsay
- 17Yiadom
- 22Gardner
- 11IsgroveSubstituted forMoncurat 45'minutes
- 14MallanBooked at 43minsSubstituted forThiamat 87'minutes
- 20Potts
- 7Hammill
- 9BradshawSubstituted forMooreat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 2McCarthy
- 10Moncur
- 13Townsend
- 19Moore
- 24Pearson
- 26Thiam
- 35Brown
Wolves
- 21Ruddy
- 5Bennett
- 16Coady
- 15Boly
- 2Doherty
- 27SaissBooked at 29mins
- 8NevesSubstituted forA N'Diayeat 90'minutes
- 3Douglas
- 17Hélder CostaSubstituted forCavaleiroat 65'minutes
- 33BonatiniSubstituted forMirat 73'minutes
- 18JotaBooked at 40mins
Substitutes
- 4A N'Diaye
- 7Cavaleiro
- 9Mir
- 24Gibbs-White
- 26Enobakhare
- 30Hause
- 31Norris
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 16,050
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnsley 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Foul by Ryan Bennett (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Kieffer Moore (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rafa Mir with a cross.
Barry Douglas (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mamadou Thiam (Barnsley).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Alfred N'Diaye replaces Rúben Neves.
Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieffer Moore (Barnsley).
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Mamadou Thiam replaces Stephen Mallan.
Attempt missed. Rafa Mir (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Barry Douglas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Dimitri Kevin Cavare.
Attempt missed. George Moncur (Barnsley) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kieffer Moore.
Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Ivan Cavaleiro with a cross.
Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adam Hammill (Barnsley).
Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rafa Mir replaces Léo Bonatini.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Andy Yiadom.
Attempt blocked. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Léo Bonatini.
Attempt missed. Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Ivan Cavaleiro with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Andy Yiadom.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Kieffer Moore replaces Tom Bradshaw.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ivan Cavaleiro replaces Hélder Costa.
Ryan Bennett (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Bradshaw (Barnsley).
Attempt saved. Stephen Mallan (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gary Gardner.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Gary Gardner.
Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dimitri Kevin Cavare (Barnsley).
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Romain Saiss tries a through ball, but Hélder Costa is caught offside.
Foul by Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
George Moncur (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Barry Douglas (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hélder Costa with a cross.
Second Half
Second Half begins Barnsley 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. George Moncur replaces Lloyd Isgrove.
Half Time
First Half ends, Barnsley 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.