Match ends, Hull City 0, Reading 0.
Hull City 0-0 Reading
Reading's winless run was extended to eight matches in all competitions as they were held to a goalless draw at fellow Championship strugglers Hull.
Jon Toral had a goal disallowed after being ruled to have kicked the ball out of Royals keeper Vito Mannone's hands.
Seb Larsson and Jarrod Bowen also went close for the hosts as they pushed for an opening goal after the break.
But Reading held strong in defence and could have stolen it late on when Yann Kermorgant had a shot deflected wide.
The Royals have failed to score in three successive games, having been held to another goalless draw by League Two side Stevenage in the FA Cup in their previous fixture.
Jaap Stam's side reached the play-off final last season, but they are only five points above the relegation zone after 27 games this term.
Hull are also on a poor run, without a win in six games under Nigel Adkins, and are only one point above the bottom three sides.
The Tigers have failed to score in five of their past six Championship games but will hope to improve on that record in their next game against Sunderland, who have conceded more goals than any side in the division.
Hull boss Nigel Adkins told BBC Radio Humberside:
"I think from our point of view it's a third clean sheet in five games played against a team that's very good in possession.
"We've had opportunities to go and score, we've had more penalty area entries than we've probably had this season.
"There's an argument about the goal that was disallowed, should it have been allowed or should it not?
"In my opinion it should be allowed, but I'm led to believe that's there's a rule if the keeper has a hand on the ball. If that is correct the ref has made the right decision."
Reading manager Jaap Stam said:
"You always know strikers need to be cheeky to hit the ball. Vito had the ball in his hand. The decision from the referee was correct.
"Everybody wants to win and get three points but it's not always easy. We were facing a good team, a big club.
"Sometimes you just need to fight and you need to defend and you need to keep a clean sheet, and hopefully from that get something extra. When it is not going well you don't get the opportunities or score the goals."
Line-ups
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 29Tomori
- 21Dawson
- 5Hector
- 34Aina
- 8MeylerSubstituted forHenriksenat 71'minutes
- 16LarssonBooked at 89mins
- 11Toral
- 4IrvineSubstituted forEvandroat 65'minutes
- 20Bowen
- 9DickoSubstituted forCampbellat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Marshall
- 14Diomande
- 15Evandro
- 22Henriksen
- 24Clark
- 25Campbell
- 35Stewart
Reading
- 1Mannone
- 2Gunter
- 5McShaneSubstituted forIloriat 30'minutes
- 6Moore
- 50Richards
- 4van den Berg
- 8Evans
- 12McClearySubstituted forBacunaat 77'minutes
- 10SwiftSubstituted forAlukoat 26'minutes
- 17Barrow
- 18Kermorgant
Substitutes
- 14Aluko
- 19Bacuna
- 20Ilori
- 23Bödvarsson
- 24Blackett
- 31Jaakkola
- 38Kelly
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 14,300
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 0, Reading 0.
Attempt saved. Jon Toral (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Markus Henriksen with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Tiago Ilori (Reading) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sone Aluko with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Michael Hector.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Michael Dawson.
Attempt blocked. Yann Kermorgant (Reading) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Modou Barrow.
Booking
Sebastian Larsson (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sebastian Larsson (Hull City).
Sone Aluko (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Liam Moore.
Attempt blocked. Markus Henriksen (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jon Toral.
Jon Toral (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Omar Richards (Reading).
Sebastian Larsson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leandro Bacuna (Reading).
Foul by Fikayo Tomori (Hull City).
Modou Barrow (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Dawson (Hull City).
Liam Moore (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Omar Richards.
Foul by Markus Henriksen (Hull City).
Vito Mannone (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jon Toral (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Joey van den Berg.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Leandro Bacuna replaces Garath McCleary.
Attempt missed. Sebastian Larsson (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Tiago Ilori (Reading).
Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Markus Henriksen replaces David Meyler.
Omar Richards (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Toral (Hull City).
Liam Moore (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Meyler (Hull City).
Sone Aluko (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Evandro (Hull City).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Evandro replaces Jackson Irvine.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Fraizer Campbell replaces Nouha Dicko.
Attempt missed. Yann Kermorgant (Reading) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Garath McCleary with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Jon Toral.