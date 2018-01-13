Brentford 2-0 Bolton Wanderers

Florian Jozefzoon scored his third goal of the season for Brentford

Bolton remained just a point above the Championship relegation zone after defeat at in-form Brentford.

Winger Florian Jozefzoon finished from close range to put the Bees ahead after latching onto Lasse Vibe's pass.

And Jozefzoon was then denied by Jak Alnwick after Vibe's delivery left him with only the keeper to beat.

But Neal Maupay ensured Brentford extended their unbeaten run to 13 home league games when he fired in from close range in the closing stages.

There were few first-half chances before Jozefzoon opened the scoring, but the game burst into life after the break, with Brentford enjoying most of the pressure.

Former Arsenal midfielder Nico Yennaris was unlucky when the ball dropped to him inside the area and his effort took a deflection before cannoning back off the post.

Ollie Watkins had earlier drilled wide from 15 yards after meeting Romaine Sawyer's cushioned header, and Jozefzoon flashed his shot wide of Ben Alnwick's goal.

The Bees remain 11th in the Championship table, but move to three points behind sixth-placed Sheffield United.

Brentford boss Dean Smith said:

"At 1-0 I always felt very comfortable that we'd end with a clean sheet. They put a lot of balls into our box and were a threat at set-pieces so keeping the ball out of the back of our net means a lot.

"We've won four of our last five league games and have worked our socks off today. I'm pleased with that win because at 1-0 we didn't try to force it too much but stayed patient and disciplined against a physical Bolton side.

"Our game management has improved with experience since the start of the season and the boys have learned. We now have Romaine Sawyers playing at the top of his game and Kamohelo Mokotjo playing a higher role, and as they do the other boys follow."

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson said:

"We got in a lot of good positions and I thought we deserved something from the game right up to the end, when we gambled and put three up top.

"The scoreline flattered Brentford but their goal just before half-time knocked us back a bit and gave them a spring in their step. Despite that, we had spells where we put them under real pressure and I think the fans who stayed and clapped us off at the end could see that.

"Brentford like to start quickly at home so we tried to slow the game down and silence the crowd, and I thought we did that very well and actually got on top of them. The aim once they scored was to stay in the game for as long as possible, which is what we did.

"The resources we have to work with compared to other teams means we are way off in terms of money, but in terms of character we are right up there, as we saw today. They are a great group of lads who give their all in every single game and I can't ask any more than that."