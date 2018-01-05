Jos Luhukay: Sheffield Wednesday name new manager

Jos Luhukay has helped Monchengladbach and Hertha into Germany's top flight

Sheffield Wednesday have appointed former Hertha Berlin boss Jos Luhukay as their new manager as replacement for Carlos Carvalhal, who left last month.

Dutchman Luhukay, 54, has managed extensively in the German Bundesliga with Hertha, VFB Stuttgart and Borussia Monchengladbach on his coaching record.

He inherits an Owls side that are 16th in the Championship.

"Sheffield Wednesday is exactly the exciting challenge for which I have been waiting," Luhukay said.

"In Germany I have turned down offers from the Bundesliga and Second Bundesliga in recent months because I have been looking for an entirely new challenge."

Wednesday's FA Cup tie at Carlisle United on Saturday will again be taken by interim coach Lee Bullen, with new appointment Luhukay introduced to the media on Monday, 8 January.

His first game in charge will be a trip to city rivals Sheffield United in the Championship a week on Friday.

"Following an extensive search for the right candidate to take us forward, I am thoroughly convinced Jos is that man," chairman Dejphon Chansiri added.

"His track record and experience suggested he was the perfect fit and once I spoke with him, there was no doubt in my mind that Jos would become our new manager."

Luhukay worked under experienced coach Jupp Heynckes at Monchengladbach before succeeding him in the post, one of two clubs along with Hertha he took into the Bundesliga as head coach.

His last post, with Stuttgart, ended in September 2016 just four months after his appointment, although the Baden-Wuertemberg club were eventually promoted as Bundesliga 2 champions at the end of the season.