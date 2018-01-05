Callum Johnson: Accrington sign midfielder from Middlesbrough

Callum Johnson has made 10 starts for Accrington Stanley this season

Accrington Stanley have signed midfielder Callum Johnson on a two-and-a-half year contract from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old had initially joined the League Two side on loan in August and has made 13 appearances this term.

"I'm buzzing to get everything sorted and to be staying at Accrington on a permanent basis," Johnson said.

"I'm so pleased to have everything done and I can look forward and focus on the rest of the season."

