Match ends, Sheffield United 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0.
Sheffield United 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday
-
Ten-man Sheffield Wednesday held off city rivals United to draw their first game under new manager Jos Luhukay.
Owls defender Glenn Loovens was sent off after 64 minutes for a second bookable offence but the Blades, who won 4-2 at Hillsborough in September, could not make the breakthrough.
Visiting goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith made a fine save to tip Clayton Donaldson's glancing header over the crossbar.
Daniel Pudil had the Owls' best effort but his 20-yard volley fizzed wide.
They could have sneaked a victory in stoppage time, but Blades goalkeeper Simon Moore made excellent saves to keep out long-range shots from Adam Reach and Ross Wallace.
Dutchman Luhukay, appointed as the successor to Carlos Carvalhal on 4 January, switched to a three-man defence for his first match as a manager in English football.
Despite Loovens' dismissal for two fouls on United striker Donaldson, his side registered only their sixth Championship clean sheet of the season.
The Blades moved up to sixth in the table with their point, above Leeds on goals scored.
But they could not secure a first Steel City derby double since 2005-06 and have now won only one of their past 10 league games.
Donaldson's header in the 50th minute was the first effort on target that either side had managed, and although United dominated the latter stages, Wildsmith was largely untroubled.
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder:
"It shows how far we have come, to take four points from six from the other side of the city. We played OK-to-well, but that doesn't win you games.
"A draw was a fair result and I congratulate the opposition because they ran around and competed. But that is a given for my side. I think Carlos [Carvalhal, now Swansea manager] might be a little disappointed watching that from south Wales because they are a good football club with good players.
"If we win a few games we can go far. I don't want to be on the beach in May. I want to be the ones that take second or gets in the play-offs. I don't want to be finishing eighth or ninth."
Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay:
"I enjoyed it, I am very happy to be here. The game was very hard but I must give my team a compliment and I have respect for the fight they gave me for 90 minutes.
"The last 25 minutes was not so easy but the team were good after the red card, they did a very good job. At the end we had two good chances and we could have won it - the goalkeeper had fantastic reflexes.
"It was the first match for me as manager of Wednesday and I am happy we can get a draw, it's the first step to get to a better situation for the team."
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 1Moore
- 6Basham
- 19Stearman
- 5O'Connell
- 2Baldock
- 7Lundstram
- 21Duffy
- 4Fleck
- 3Stevens
- 9Clarke
- 11DonaldsonSubstituted forWilsonat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Sharp
- 12Wilson
- 13Wright
- 14Leonard
- 20Evans
- 24Lafferty
- 27Blackman
Sheff Wed
- 28Wildsmith
- 46VenâncioBooked at 44mins
- 12LoovensBooked at 64mins
- 36Pudil
- 16Palmer
- 33WallaceBooked at 74minsSubstituted forClareat 90+2'minutes
- 3Jones
- 20Reach
- 6Fox
- 7RhodesSubstituted forBoydat 70'minutes
- 18Lucas JoãoSubstituted forNuhiuat 82'minutesBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 8Butterfield
- 17Nuhiu
- 19Matias
- 21Boyd
- 25Dawson
- 38Clare
- 39Thorniley
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 31,120
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0.
Attempt missed. John Lundstram (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mark Duffy.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Sean Clare replaces Ross Wallace.
Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Boyd (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt saved. Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Jones.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Simon Moore.
Attempt saved. Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt saved. James Wilson (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Fleck.
Foul by Richard Stearman (Sheffield United).
Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Atdhe Nuhiu replaces Lucas João.
Attempt missed. John Lundstram (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mark Duffy.
Foul by George Baldock (Sheffield United).
George Boyd (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Lucas João.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Liam Palmer.
Attempt missed. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mark Duffy with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card.
John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. George Boyd replaces Jordan Rhodes.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Daniel Pudil.
Attempt blocked. James Wilson (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Baldock with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. James Wilson replaces Clayton Donaldson.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Glenn Loovens (Sheffield Wednesday) for a bad foul.
Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Glenn Loovens (Sheffield Wednesday).
Offside, Sheffield United. John Fleck tries a through ball, but Mark Duffy is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. John Fleck (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Lundstram.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Palmer.
Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United).
Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.