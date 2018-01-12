Sheffield United 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Owls centre-back Glenn Loovens received two yellow cards, both for fouls on Blades striker Clayton Donaldson

Ten-man Sheffield Wednesday held off city rivals United to draw their first game under new manager Jos Luhukay.

Owls defender Glenn Loovens was sent off after 64 minutes for a second bookable offence but the Blades, who won 4-2 at Hillsborough in September, could not make the breakthrough.

Visiting goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith made a fine save to tip Clayton Donaldson's glancing header over the crossbar.

Daniel Pudil had the Owls' best effort but his 20-yard volley fizzed wide.

They could have sneaked a victory in stoppage time, but Blades goalkeeper Simon Moore made excellent saves to keep out long-range shots from Adam Reach and Ross Wallace.

Dutchman Luhukay, appointed as the successor to Carlos Carvalhal on 4 January, switched to a three-man defence for his first match as a manager in English football.

Despite Loovens' dismissal for two fouls on United striker Donaldson, his side registered only their sixth Championship clean sheet of the season.

The Blades moved up to sixth in the table with their point, above Leeds on goals scored.

But they could not secure a first Steel City derby double since 2005-06 and have now won only one of their past 10 league games.

Donaldson's header in the 50th minute was the first effort on target that either side had managed, and although United dominated the latter stages, Wildsmith was largely untroubled.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder:

"It shows how far we have come, to take four points from six from the other side of the city. We played OK-to-well, but that doesn't win you games.

"A draw was a fair result and I congratulate the opposition because they ran around and competed. But that is a given for my side. I think Carlos [Carvalhal, now Swansea manager] might be a little disappointed watching that from south Wales because they are a good football club with good players.

"If we win a few games we can go far. I don't want to be on the beach in May. I want to be the ones that take second or gets in the play-offs. I don't want to be finishing eighth or ninth."

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay:

"I enjoyed it, I am very happy to be here. The game was very hard but I must give my team a compliment and I have respect for the fight they gave me for 90 minutes.

"The last 25 minutes was not so easy but the team were good after the red card, they did a very good job. At the end we had two good chances and we could have won it - the goalkeeper had fantastic reflexes.

"It was the first match for me as manager of Wednesday and I am happy we can get a draw, it's the first step to get to a better situation for the team."