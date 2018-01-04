Connor Ripley: Bury sign goalkeeper from Middlesbrough on loan

Connor Ripley made 52 appearances on loan with Oldham Athletic last season

Bury have signed goalkeeper Connor Ripley on loan from Championship side Middlesbrough until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old was recalled from his loan at Burton Albion on Wednesday and will join Bury ahead of their game against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Ripley has made three Boro appearances and spent last term on loan at Oldham.

"He was exceptional during his loan spell with Oldham. He has a big future in the game," boss Chris Lucketti said.

