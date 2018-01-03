Bury sign striker James Hanson and defender Peter Clarke on loan deals

James Hanson scored 91 goals for Bradford before joining Sheffield United in January 2017

Bury have signed striker James Hanson on loan from Sheffield United until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old, who scored 91 goals for Bradford, has netted once for the Blades in 15 appearances since joining them in January 2017.

"We've been lacking goals and James has been brought in to help us in that department," said boss Chris Lucketti.

Meanwhile, the Shakers have also signed Peter Clarke, 36, on loan for the rest of the season from Oldham Athletic.

Clarke joined Bury from Blackpool in June 2015 and made 50 appearances before linking up with Oldham in July 2016.

"Peter Clarke is up there with the best characters," continued Lucketti. "I know all about him, he's a real man, he's a leader and I'm delighted to have brought him to the club."

Clarke said: "It's nice to be back, not a lot's changed in terms of the facilities, the building, some of the staff. "

Hanson, who was Bradford's top scorer in three of the seven-and-a-half seasons he spent at Valley Parade, added: "I had a number of other offers but I was really excited by this challenge.

"Looking at the squad here there are so many good individual players and I'm looking forward to working with Chris Lucketti."

