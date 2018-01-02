Danny Rowe: Lincoln City sign Ipswich Town winger on loan

Danny Rowe has not started a Championship game since Ipswich's 3-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest on 7 May

League Two side Lincoln City have signed Ipswich winger Danny Rowe on loan until the end of the season.

Rowe has made only seven appearances for the Tractor Boys since signing from Macclesfield in January 2017.

The 25-year-old, who is not out of contract until the end of the 2019-20 season, has featured in two Championship games this season.

"He's one of those players that will get supporters off their seats," said Lincoln boss Danny Cowley.

