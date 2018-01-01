Danny Rose: Injured Portsmouth midfielder still has contract offer

Danny Rose made 40 appearances last season as Pompey won the League Two title

Portsmouth midfielder Danny Rose will have the chance to extend his stay at the club, despite suffering a broken leg in Saturday's win over Northampton.

The 29-year-old was forced off in the first half against his former club.

"There is 100% a contract offer for Danny and that won't change despite him being injured," boss Kenny Jackett told BBC Radio Solent.

"I'd be very surprised if he plays again this season. He has undergone surgery and things were successful."

Rose has scored five goals in 59 appearances for Pompey since joining from the Cobblers in the summer of 2016.

Meanwhile, defender Brandon Haunstrup will be out for six to eight weeks with a knee injury and midfielder Gareth Evans is expected to be sidelined for a month with a hamstring problem.