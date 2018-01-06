Match ends, Falkirk 6, Dundee United 1.
Falkirk 6-1 Dundee United
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
A double from Louis Longridge helped Falkirk come from a goal behind to hammer second-place Dundee United.
Former Hearts midfielder Billy King opened the scoring early on before Peter Grant and Reghan Tumilty put the Bairns in front before the break.
Longridge smashed in a brilliant third before an equally nice finish by Tommy Robson into the top corner.
Man of the match Longridge curled in Falkirk's fifth before Lewis Kidd added another late on.
This was a huge encouragement to the Falkirk faithful that progress is being made, while denting Dundee United's title ambitions at the same time.
Despite having the early advantage, United were strangely toothless and the presence of new signings Craig Slater and Brandon Mason did not have the positive effect manager Csaba Laszlo craved.
Falkirk midfielder Craig Sibbald's 18-yard drive had already come off the inside of the post and agonisingly along the line before King's sixth goal of the season for United. He latched onto James Keatings' pass to neatly take the ball past Robbie Thomson and roll home.
But with Robson, Andrew Nelson, Longridge and Tumilty all starting, Falkirk are becoming a vastly different team than the one that started the season. Manager Paul Hartley is gradually altering things and Lewis Kidd's burgeoning presence in midfield is another plus point.
The Bairns hit the woodwork twice more from distance - through Longridge and Tom Taiwo - before they got their deserved equaliser.
Longridge's corner kick was headed in by Grant for his second goal in three games.
A near own-goal by Willo Flood and two close calls from former Hamilton forward Longridge preceded Falkirk's second goal, which was a lovely piece of football to watch.
Longridge was patient after Paul Quinn's error, before playing in Kidd as he marauded into the box and provided a perfect cut-back that took United goalkeeper Harry Lewis out of the equation for Tumilty to stroke in his first goal since joining on loan from Ross County.
Little changed after the break as Lewis tipped Jordan McGhee's header over, but more goals were on the way.
Nelson fed Longridge who went on to smash the ball past Lewis from 18 yards, before nice work from Nelson again as he set up his ex-teammate from Sunderland, Robson, who finished emphatically with an arrowed shot into the top corner.
The day belonged mainly to Longridge, though, and he curled his second into the bottom left hand corner with pinpoint accuracy.
Kidd, rounding off a complete personal and team performance, benefitted from Sibbald's industry to finish low from eight yards.
Manager reaction
Falkirk manager Paul Hartley: "That was an outstanding performance today from start to finish. We totally dominated the play. The players showed great character going from a goal down against the run of play - we were dominating the game.
"Overall it's been a difficult week for this club because of the situation. There has been a lot of negative press but the Falkirk fans can go home tonight with a smile on their face and it makes it a better place now. You're playing against a club that's challenging for the title so hopefully it is a turning point for us. We've got to keep working hard, the application has got to be there every game.
"Slowly we're getting there in terms of the quality. We still want to add a couple of additions to make us really strong for the second part of the season. The guys Robson, Nelson, Longridge and Tumilty were different class. I've got to say everybody today, but Sibbald was outstanding. He's quality, he's such a good player, a really talented boy. You don't realise how good he is until you work with a player."
Dundee United manager Csaba Laszlo: "We began the game good and after we went down it's terrible because I expected more from this game. It's not just losing the game, it's how you lose the game is the point.
"You have to fight back and nothing helps now, just the fighting and the fighting spirit. We have to bring that back because it's not enough that you play good football and you try to play good football, definitely for this you need spirit and this fighting spirit must be there and today I missed it completely."
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 1Thomson
- 4Muirhead
- 5Grant
- 3McGheeSubstituted forWatsonat 76'minutes
- 16Tumilty
- 7TaiwoSubstituted forWelshat 45'minutes
- 10Sibbald
- 2Kidd
- 42Robson
- 43NelsonSubstituted forLoyat 80'minutes
- 14Longridge
Substitutes
- 6McKee
- 17Harris
- 28Craigen
- 31Mutch
- 33Loy
- 44Watson
- 45Welsh
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 17Robson
- 5Quinn
- 3Scobbie
- 32Mason
- 16Flood
- 15SlaterSubstituted forLyngat 59'minutes
- 19KeatingsSubstituted forChalmersat 66'minutes
- 12Stanton
- 11KingSubstituted forSmithat 86'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 8McDonald
Substitutes
- 4Durnan
- 18Allardice
- 21Mehmet
- 26Ballantyne
- 28Smith
- 38Chalmers
- 58Lyng
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 5,326
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away4
- Corners
- Home12
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Falkirk 6, Dundee United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 6, Dundee United 1. Lewis Kidd (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig Sibbald.
Booking
Matthew Smith (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Louis Longridge (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Smith (Dundee United).
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Matthew Smith replaces Billy King.
Foul by Peter Grant (Falkirk).
Emil Lyng (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk).
Brandon Mason (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Rory Loy replaces Andrew Nelson.
Attempt missed. Louis Longridge (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Paul Watson replaces Jordan McGhee.
Peter Grant (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emil Lyng (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Lewis Kidd (Falkirk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 5, Dundee United 1. Louis Longridge (Falkirk) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Willo Flood.
Attempt missed. Jamie Robson (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk).
Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emil Lyng (Dundee United).
Foul by Louis Longridge (Falkirk).
Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Logan Chalmers replaces James Keatings.
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 4, Dundee United 1. Thomas Robson (Falkirk) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Andrew Nelson.
Attempt saved. Paul Quinn (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Andrew Nelson (Falkirk).
Brandon Mason (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Robson (Falkirk).
James Keatings (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk).
Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Emil Lyng replaces Craig Slater.
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 3, Dundee United 1. Louis Longridge (Falkirk) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrew Nelson.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Harry Lewis.
Attempt saved. Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.