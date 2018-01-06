Match ends, Millwall 4, Barnsley 1.
Millwall 4-1 Barnsley
Aiden O'Brien struck twice as Millwall reached the FA Cup fourth round by coming from behind to beat 10-man Barnsley.
The hosts trailed when Brad Potts struck early on but O'Brien drilled in an equaliser and teed up Ben Thompson for the second shortly after the break.
Joe Williams was dismissed for a vicious tackle on Jed Wallace and O'Brien curled home four minutes later.
Fred Onyedinma added a fourth, lifting a finish over Tykes keeper Adam Davies.
Millwall - quarter-finalists last season - are four places and four points better off than Barnsley in the Championship table and the scoreline perhaps flatters them in a game where they had the same number of shots and 49% possession.
But Barnsley capitulated in the 21 minutes from O'Brien's equaliser to his second on 56 minutes - the game's stand-out strike after he showed good control before a composed finish for his fourth goal of the season.
Williams' red card was key as Barnsley faltered. They will rue missing chances for Tom Bradshaw and Dimitri Cavare when 1-0 up and now have just one win in 12 matches.
Millwall boss Neil Harris:
"I was delighted for Aiden. He's been a goal threat in every game he's played, he's been close and denied from goal-line clearances and the woodwork, but to get a couple today will do his confidence a world of good.
"I thought the 20 minutes before half time and 20 minutes after half time were the best we've been this year."
Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom:
"Although it was 1-1 at half time I felt we'd missed an opportunity and I saw signs that we weren't really defending properly.
"The second goal was a clear indication of that and then the sending off obviously puts us on the back foot.
"I'm really disappointed. However, the only saving grace is that there's not three points lost on this game today."
Line-ups
Millwall
- 16Martin
- 2McLaughlin
- 4Hutchinson
- 35Cooper
- 5Craig
- 14WallaceSubstituted forTwardekat 75'minutes
- 8Thompson
- 6Williams
- 10OnyedinmaSubstituted forRomeoat 85'minutes
- 20MorisonSubstituted forGregoryat 72'minutes
- 22O'Brien
Substitutes
- 1Archer
- 3Meredith
- 9Gregory
- 12Romeo
- 18Tunnicliffe
- 21Twardek
- 23Saville
Barnsley
- 1Davies
- 12CavareBooked at 39mins
- 16Pinnock
- 6Lindsay
- 2McCarthy
- 22GardnerBooked at 81mins
- 4WilliamsBooked at 52mins
- 20PottsSubstituted forMallanat 73'minutes
- 11IsgroveSubstituted forMoncurat 64'minutes
- 9Bradshaw
- 7HammillSubstituted forThiamat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Moncur
- 13Townsend
- 14Mallan
- 26Thiam
- 32Smith
- 35Brown
- 36Williams
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 5,319
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Millwall 4, Barnsley 1.
Attempt missed. George Moncur (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Mahlon Romeo replaces Fred Onyedinma.
Attempt missed. Stephen Mallan (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. George Moncur (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Gary Gardner (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Gardner (Barnsley).
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Tony Craig.
Attempt blocked. Mamadou Thiam (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Kristopher Twardek replaces Jed Wallace.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Stephen Mallan replaces Brad Potts.
Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gary Gardner (Barnsley).
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Lee Gregory replaces Steve Morison.
Ben Thompson (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mamadou Thiam (Barnsley).
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Jake Cooper.
Attempt blocked. George Moncur (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. George Moncur replaces Lloyd Isgrove.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Mamadou Thiam replaces Adam Hammill.
Attempt blocked. Gary Gardner (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).
Tom Bradshaw (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Millwall 4, Barnsley 1. Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Steve Morison.
Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Millwall 3, Barnsley 1. Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jake Cooper (Millwall) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.
Dismissal
Joe Williams (Barnsley) is shown the red card.
Jed Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Williams (Barnsley).
Goal!
Goal! Millwall 2, Barnsley 1. Ben Thompson (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aiden O'Brien.
Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Millwall).
Jason McCarthy (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Millwall 1, Barnsley 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Millwall 1, Barnsley 1.
Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Brad Potts (Barnsley).