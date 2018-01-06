Match ends, Birmingham City 1, Burton Albion 0.
Birmingham City 1-0 Burton Albion
Birmingham City edged a scrappy FA Cup third-round tie against fellow Championship strugglers Burton thanks to Sam Gallagher's second-half strike.
Burton seized control after a cagey opening 30 minutes with Lloyd Dyer the most likely source of a goal.
The winger had a goal-bound shot blocked after a surging run, while John Brayford, Will Miller and Ben Turner all went close.
But Gallagher's fourth goal in his past five games took Blues through.
Steve Cotterill's side, who are one place and one point behind Burton in the Championship relegation zone, have now won their past three games.
Nigel Clough's Brewers had also been finding some form, winning three and drawing one of their past five Championship fixtures.
It was the visitors who looked the most likely to go ahead, with Turner going closest when his header was cleared off the line by Craig Gardner after the interval.
But Blues stood firm and Gallagher's cool finish, after a great run and pull-back by former Brewers winger Jacques Maghoma, was enough to send the hosts in to round four.
Birmingham boss Steve Cotterill:
"I had a long chat with Nigel Clough before the game. We both put out unchanged teams as we wanted to maintain our recent momentum and fortunately for us we were able to win.
"What pleased me with our third successive win is that it was also our third successive clean sheet. If you have a clean sheet it means you don't lose and this is something we've been working on as it is a big confidence boost for the team."
Burton manager Nigel Clough:
"We created more chances against Birmingham than we did in our three victories on the spin.
"I thought we were very wasteful in the final third and as a result we were not quite good enough to get a goal. But there were enough chances to have won three games."
Line-ups
Birmingham
- 13Stockdale
- 5Colin
- 4Roberts
- 12Dean
- 3GroundsBooked at 67mins
- 8Gardner
- 6KieftenbeldBooked at 37mins
- 19MaghomaSubstituted forNdoyeat 88'minutes
- 26DavisBooked at 90mins
- 20BogaSubstituted forDacres-Cogleyat 80'minutes
- 18Gallagher
Substitutes
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 14Adams
- 17Ndoye
- 25Dacres-Cogley
- 27Jota
- 28Morrison
- 39Trueman
Burton
- 1Bywater
- 6TurnerBooked at 75mins
- 23Buxton
- 5McFadzean
- 2BrayfordBooked at 65minsSubstituted forSordellat 74'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 7MurphySubstituted forAkpanat 86'minutes
- 15Naylor
- 12Flanagan
- 18MillerSubstituted forSbarraat 45'minutes
- 10Akins
- 11Dyer
Substitutes
- 3Warnock
- 4Allen
- 17Sordell
- 21Akpan
- 24Campbell
- 25Barker
- 26Sbarra
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 7,623
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 1, Burton Albion 0.
Foul by Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City).
Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Tom Flanagan.
Foul by Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City).
Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Dacres-Cogley (Birmingham City).
Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
David Davis (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Davis (Birmingham City).
Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Cheikh Ndoye replaces Jacques Maghoma.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Hope Akpan replaces Luke Murphy.
Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lucas Akins (Burton Albion).
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Tom Naylor.
Booking
Marvin Sordell (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sam Gallagher (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marvin Sordell (Burton Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Josh Dacres-Cogley replaces Jeremie Boga.
Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Akins (Burton Albion).
Attempt missed. Jeremie Boga (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Ben Turner (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Turner (Burton Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Marvin Sordell replaces John Brayford.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Luke Murphy.
Foul by David Davis (Birmingham City).
Tom Naylor (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Jonathan Grounds (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jonathan Grounds (Birmingham City).
Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
John Brayford (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jeremie Boga (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by John Brayford (Burton Albion).
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Jonathan Grounds.