Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Aston Villa 1-3 Peterborough United highlights

League One Peterborough scored three late goals to knock Championship side Aston Villa out of the FA Cup.

Villa's Keinan Davis opened the scoring from close range after Boro failed to clear Ritchie De Laet's cross.

Posh equalised as Jack Marriott headed in before Ryan Tafazolli nodded in Marcus Maddison's corner via the crossbar on 83 minutes to make it 2-1.

Villa pushed forward, but Maddison set up Marriott to score on the break to seal a deserved win in injury-time.

Despite being 27 places below their opposition in the Football League, Peterborough created numerous chances against a much-changed Villa side.

With his side fifth in the Championship, Steve Bruce opted to make 10 changes and when teenage forward Davis put them in front inside seven minutes it appeared Villa may enjoy a comfortable afternoon.

But Boro threatened throughout, with top-scorer Marriott, Danny Lloyd and Maddison all testing Villa keeper Jed Steer before the late charge settled the match.

Former Luton striker Marriott put his earlier spurned chances behind him to equalise before Grant McCann's side finished strongly to reach the fourth round in style.

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce:

"It is difficult to accept but we have to accept it and live with the consequences.

"The best team won by a country mile. We got off to a good start but Peterborough had 20 efforts on our goal which is ridiculous.

"We haven't competed well enough and that is the disappointing thing for me."

Peterborough manager Grant McCann:

"In my personal opinion I think that the lad (Jack Marriott) is way above League One.

"He could easily play in the Championship, maybe higher, and score goals because of his pace and all round game.

"I hope we keep him. I don't think the chairman or Barry (Fry, director of football) are trying to sell him. But in football everyone has a price. We have to cut our cloth accordingly."