Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Peterborough United 3.
Aston Villa 1-3 Peterborough United
-
League One Peterborough scored three late goals to knock Championship side Aston Villa out of the FA Cup.
Villa's Keinan Davis opened the scoring from close range after Boro failed to clear Ritchie De Laet's cross.
Posh equalised as Jack Marriott headed in before Ryan Tafazolli nodded in Marcus Maddison's corner via the crossbar on 83 minutes to make it 2-1.
Villa pushed forward, but Maddison set up Marriott to score on the break to seal a deserved win in injury-time.
Despite being 27 places below their opposition in the Football League, Peterborough created numerous chances against a much-changed Villa side.
With his side fifth in the Championship, Steve Bruce opted to make 10 changes and when teenage forward Davis put them in front inside seven minutes it appeared Villa may enjoy a comfortable afternoon.
But Boro threatened throughout, with top-scorer Marriott, Danny Lloyd and Maddison all testing Villa keeper Jed Steer before the late charge settled the match.
Former Luton striker Marriott put his earlier spurned chances behind him to equalise before Grant McCann's side finished strongly to reach the fourth round in style.
Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce:
"It is difficult to accept but we have to accept it and live with the consequences.
"The best team won by a country mile. We got off to a good start but Peterborough had 20 efforts on our goal which is ridiculous.
"We haven't competed well enough and that is the disappointing thing for me."
Peterborough manager Grant McCann:
"In my personal opinion I think that the lad (Jack Marriott) is way above League One.
"He could easily play in the Championship, maybe higher, and score goals because of his pace and all round game.
"I hope we keep him. I don't think the chairman or Barry (Fry, director of football) are trying to sell him. But in football everyone has a price. We have to cut our cloth accordingly."
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 13Steer
- 2de Laet
- 16Bree
- 26Terry
- 3Taylor
- 18Onomah
- 14Hourihane
- 20BjarnasonSubstituted forHepburn-Murphyat 80'minutes
- 19GreenSubstituted forLansburyat 45'minutes
- 39Davis
- 36O'HareSubstituted forGrealishat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Lansbury
- 10Grealish
- 24Elphick
- 27El Mohamady
- 29Hepburn-Murphy
- 31Bunn
- 32Doyle-Hayes
Peterborough
- 1Bond
- 2Shephard
- 5Tafazolli
- 27Taylor
- 3Hughes
- 8Forrester
- 42Grant
- 11Maddison
- 18Da Silva LopesBooked at 40minsSubstituted forMoriasat 72'minutes
- 10Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 14Marriott
Substitutes
- 6Baldwin
- 16Morias
- 17Penny
- 19Kanu
- 20Doughty
- 21Anderson
- 25O'Malley
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 21,677
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away12
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Peterborough United 3.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 1, Peterborough United 3. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcus Maddison with a cross following a fast break.
Foul by Danny Lloyd (Peterborough United).
Ritchie de Laet (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Andrew Hughes (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ritchie de Laet (Aston Villa).
Foul by Chris Forrester (Peterborough United).
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Junior Morias (Peterborough United).
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Junior Morias (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Neil Taylor.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Ryan Tafazolli.
Foul by Junior Morias (Peterborough United).
James Bree (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Aston Villa) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 1, Peterborough United 2. Ryan Tafazolli (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus Maddison with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by James Bree.
Attempt saved. Danny Lloyd (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Jed Steer.
Anthony Grant (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Terry (Aston Villa).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Jack Grealish replaces Callum O'Hare.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy replaces Birkir Bjarnason.
Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
Foul by Andrew Hughes (Peterborough United).
Josh Onomah (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 1, Peterborough United 1. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Lloyd with a cross.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Jonathan Bond.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Andrew Hughes.
Attempt blocked. Henri Lansbury (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Callum O'Hare (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Ritchie de Laet (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Junior Morias replaces Leonardo Da Silva Lopes.
Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Keinan Davis (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.