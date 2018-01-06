Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Brentford 0-1 Notts County highlights

Veteran striker Jon Stead's stunning second-half strike earned League Two side Notts County a shock FA Cup third-round win at Championship Brentford.

The 34-year-old twice went close before finding his range on 65 minutes when he cut inside and curled the ball in.

A weakened Bees side settled after a slow start and Magpies keeper Ross Fitzsimons made several fine saves.

Brentford piled forward after Stead's goal and debutant Emiliano Marcondes's header hit the post in injury time.

But the Magpies, who are second in the fourth tier of English football, were good value for a victory against a side who made eight changes from their last Championship fixture against Wolves.

A more than Steady Cup pedigree

Stead's spectacular hit, his seventh goal this season, capped a memorable performance by the former Blackburn, Sunderland and Ipswich forward who maintained his fine record in the FA Cup.

He was an integral part of Bradford's fine run in 2015, scoring in every round until the Bantams were beaten by Reading in the quarter-finals.

Stead also scored in the first and second round of this season's competition and was praised by his manager Kevin Nolan after another impressive display at Griffin Park.

"Steady's best performances have come against the best sides," Nolan told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"He has played at the highest level and he showed how much quality he has. He hasn't got the goals he has wanted, but his performances have been magnificent; he has created goals and been a major influence."

Stead has cost more than £4.3m in transfer fees during his long career

Stead was twice off target in a lively start by the visitors, but Brentford's quality began to tell and Chris Mepham, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Neal Maupay forced Fitzsimons into fine saves.

And after the decisive goal, the hosts piled forward but could not force a replay, with the last-gasp header by new signing Marcondes the closest they came.

Nolan, who has guided Notts to the fourth round for the first time since 2012, added: "The performance warranted the result. We rode our luck at times but the dedication and commitment was brilliant. These are days we have to enjoy.

"This a is a big high for a lot of these boys. They changed a lot of players and that played into our hands. But we caused them problems.

"It was a welcome distraction fro the league and we rose to the occasion. Everyone contributed and I am absolutely delighted."