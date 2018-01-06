Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Middlesbrough 2-0 Sunderland

Goals from Rudy Gestede and Martin Braithwaite gave Middlesbrough a routine victory over Sunderland in their FA Cup third-round tie.

Gestede opened the scoring in the 10th minute when he slid the ball under Sunderland goalkeeper Jason Steele.

Braithwaite tapped home Boro's second three minutes before half-time after Steele failed to deal with a corner.

Josh Maja came closest for Sunderland when he headed off the crossbar at a corner early in the second half.

The only other meaningful opportunity in this Tees-Wear derby for Chris Coleman's side, who sit bottom of the Championship, came from another second-half corner but Darren Randolph spectacularly tipped over Tyias Browning's header.

Sunderland's Steele was arguably at fault for both goals, mostly notably for Boro's second when he came off his line to meet Stewart Downing's corner but failed to make any meaningful contact with his punch under pressure from Gestede.

Gestede and Braithwaite caused problems throughout as did Adama Traore, who produced a driving run from his own half before playing in Gestede for the opener.

Victory for Boro puts them into the fourth round for a second successive season - having reached the quarter-finals last term - and gives new manager Tony Pulis a second win in a row.

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis: "I've got great respect for the FA Cup - I think it's the best cup competition in the world and having been there with Stoke and taken a team to Wembley, it was a fantastic experience and if we could do it again I would be delighted.

"We played really well in the first half. In the second half we started really sloppy but I'm pleased with the way the players went about it."

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman: "We're in a dogfight and you don't go into a dogfight with kittens, that's for sure.

"I just need whoever is ready for it and the boys today were ready.

"We were naive and nervous but at least they were out there having a go. These are the players we need, and they need support in terms of strength and depth."