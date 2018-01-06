Middlesbrough 2-0 Sunderland

Match ends, Middlesbrough 2, Sunderland 0.
Goals from Rudy Gestede and Martin Braithwaite gave Middlesbrough a routine victory over Sunderland in their FA Cup third-round tie.
Gestede opened the scoring in the 10th minute when he slid the ball under Sunderland goalkeeper Jason Steele.
Braithwaite tapped home Boro's second three minutes before half-time after Steele failed to deal with a corner.
Josh Maja came closest for Sunderland when he headed off the crossbar at a corner early in the second half.
The only other meaningful opportunity in this Tees-Wear derby for Chris Coleman's side, who sit bottom of the Championship, came from another second-half corner but Darren Randolph spectacularly tipped over Tyias Browning's header.
Sunderland's Steele was arguably at fault for both goals, mostly notably for Boro's second when he came off his line to meet Stewart Downing's corner but failed to make any meaningful contact with his punch under pressure from Gestede.
Gestede and Braithwaite caused problems throughout as did Adama Traore, who produced a driving run from his own half before playing in Gestede for the opener.
Victory for Boro puts them into the fourth round for a second successive season - having reached the quarter-finals last term - and gives new manager Tony Pulis a second win in a row.
Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis: "I've got great respect for the FA Cup - I think it's the best cup competition in the world and having been there with Stoke and taken a team to Wembley, it was a fantastic experience and if we could do it again I would be delighted.
"We played really well in the first half. In the second half we started really sloppy but I'm pleased with the way the players went about it."
Sunderland manager Chris Coleman: "We're in a dogfight and you don't go into a dogfight with kittens, that's for sure.
"I just need whoever is ready for it and the boys today were ready.
"We were naive and nervous but at least they were out there having a go. These are the players we need, and they need support in terms of strength and depth."
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
- 25Randolph
- 5Shotton
- 4Ayala
- 6Gibson
- 3FriendSubstituted forChristieat 90'minutes
- 7LeadbitterBooked at 50mins
- 16Howson
- 37TraoréBooked at 55minsSubstituted forJohnsonat 81'minutes
- 10BraithwaiteSubstituted forClaytonat 65'minutes
- 19Downing
- 39Gestede
Substitutes
- 1Konstantopoulos
- 8Clayton
- 9Assombalonga
- 18Fletcher
- 21Johnson
- 22Christie
- 34Forshaw
Sunderland
- 1Steele
- 2Jones
- 18Browning
- 16O'Shea
- 36Wilson
- 3Oviedo
- 26HoneymanBooked at 25mins
- 22LoveBooked at 57mins
- 28RobsonSubstituted forEmbletonat 81'minutes
- 13McManamanSubstituted forAsoroat 53'minutes
- 20MajaSubstituted forVaughanat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Vaughan
- 15Galloway
- 25Ruiter
- 29Asoro
- 31Beadling
- 38Gamble
- 40Embleton
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 26,399
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 2, Sunderland 0.
Attempt blocked. Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Marvin Johnson (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Donald Love (Sunderland).
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Cyrus Christie replaces George Friend because of an injury.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Daniel Ayala.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Elliot Embleton replaces Ethan Robson.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Marvin Johnson replaces Adama Traoré.
Foul by Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough).
Marc Wilson (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Foul by George Friend (Middlesbrough).
Donald Love (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Jason Steele.
Attempt saved. Rudy Gestede (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. James Vaughan replaces Josh Maja.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Adama Traoré.
Attempt saved. Rudy Gestede (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Darren Randolph.
Attempt saved. Tyias Browning (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by George Friend.
Foul by Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough).
Josh Maja (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough).
Donald Love (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Adam Clayton replaces Martin Braithwaite.
Booking
Donald Love (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Donald Love (Sunderland).
Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Billy Jones (Sunderland).
Booking
Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough).
Joel Asoro (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Joel Asoro replaces Callum McManaman.
Foul by Ryan Shotton (Middlesbrough).
Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.