Championship
Wolves3Brentford0

Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 Brentford

By Ged Scott

BBC Sport at Molineux

Barry Douglas celebrates with this Wolves team-mates after scoring their second goal against Brentford in the Championship
Barry Douglas scored his second goal in as many games for Wolves

Runaway Championship leaders Wolves surged 12 points clear with three second-half goals to see off play-off hopefuls Brentford.

After a string of first-half near misses, Wolves had to wait 57 minutes to take the lead from a superb Ruben Neves right-foot free-kick.

Two minutes later, Barry Douglas thumped home with his right foot from Ivan Cavaleiro's low right-wing cross.

Diogo Jota scrambled in a late third from a prone position on the ground.

Brentford had won all three of their previous Christmas games, but it rapidly became clear they would have a tough job on their hands to make it four at Molineux.

Although a threat on the break, they somehow reached half-time still all-square as Leo Bonatini was denied by the post, Bees captain Nico Yennaris headed off the line from Jota and Daniel Bentley made three fine saves to deny Matt Doherty, Helder Costa and Jota's fizzing hit.

But again, just as at Ashton Gate on Saturday, the second-half arrival of the dangerous Cavaleiro proved the turning point.

Three minutes later, Midlander Ryan Woods' attempted clutch at Jota's shorts proved doubly costly as he was booked and Neves fired in a fine strike from the resulting free-kick.

Then Cavaleiro cleverly set up left-back Douglas's dazzling effort, which was delivered with his 'wrong' foot. Ten minutes from time, Jota completed the scoring with Wolves' 50th goal of the season to send the hosts 14 points clear of third place.

Brentford kept Denmark Under-21 striker Emiliano Marcondes on the bench, following the completion of his pre-agreed move from Danish club Nordsjaelland.

Wolves head coach Nuno told BBC Sport:

"It was a tough game against a tough side and we had to wait for the goals to come.

"We had some good chances in the first half and their goalkeeper made some good saves.

"These guys have played a lot of games but we worked hard and keeping our shape was very important."

Brentford manager Dean Smith told BBC Sport:

"They pulled Costa off and then could put Cavaleiro on. That's what you can do when you have £40m to spend. They should make a difference.

"Dan Bentley's pulled off some very good saves to keep it at 0-0 and I was almost surprised to see the free-kick go in as he very rarely gets beaten from that distance.

"They showed their class in the way they finished. But, in the end, it was the manner of the way we conceded that disappointed me."

Line-ups

Wolves

  • 21Ruddy
  • 5Bennett
  • 16Coady
  • 15BolyBooked at 77minsSubstituted forHauseat 83'minutes
  • 2Doherty
  • 27Saiss
  • 8NevesBooked at 65mins
  • 3Douglas
  • 17Hélder CostaSubstituted forCavaleiroat 54'minutes
  • 33Bonatini
  • 18JotaSubstituted forEnobakhareat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4A N'Diaye
  • 7Cavaleiro
  • 24Gibbs-White
  • 26Enobakhare
  • 29Vinagre
  • 30Hause
  • 31Norris

Brentford

  • 1Bentley
  • 8Yennaris
  • 33Mepham
  • 5Bjelland
  • 29BarbetBooked at 67minsSubstituted forClarkeat 78'minutes
  • 15WoodsBooked at 56mins
  • 12Mokotjo
  • 47CanosSubstituted forJozefzoonat 64'minutes
  • 19Sawyers
  • 11WatkinsBooked at 22mins
  • 21VibeSubstituted forMaupayat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4MacLeod
  • 7Jozefzoon
  • 9Maupay
  • 10McEachran
  • 17Marcondes
  • 20Clarke
  • 28Daniels
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
28,475

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home17
Away12
Shots on Target
Home10
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Brentford 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Brentford 0.

Foul by Andreas Bjelland (Brentford).

Kortney Hause (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kortney Hause (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Attempt missed. Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Barry Douglas with a cross.

Foul by Josh Clarke (Brentford).

Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ryan Woods (Brentford).

Bright Enobakhare (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Nico Yennaris (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers.

Attempt blocked. Léo Bonatini (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bright Enobakhare.

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Kortney Hause replaces Willy Boly.

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Bright Enobakhare replaces Diogo Jota.

Goal!

Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Brentford 0. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Doherty following a corner.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Chris Mepham.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Romain Saiss.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Josh Clarke replaces Yoann Barbet.

Booking

Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Florian Jozefzoon (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Nico Yennaris.

Attempt blocked. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willy Boly.

Foul by Andreas Bjelland (Brentford).

Léo Bonatini (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Romain Saiss.

Attempt saved. Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Doherty.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Neal Maupay replaces Lasse Vibe.

Ryan Woods (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Barry Douglas.

Foul by Romaine Sawyers (Brentford).

Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Yoann Barbet (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Booking

Yoann Barbet (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Yoann Barbet (Brentford).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves26194350203061
2Derby26147541231849
3Cardiff26145736251147
4Bristol City2613854031947
5Aston Villa26128638241444
6Leeds2613493728943
7Sheff Utd26133104031942
8Middlesbrough2612593526941
9Preston26101063026440
10Fulham2610973934539
11Brentford2691073935437
12Ipswich26113123939036
13Norwich2697102631-534
14Nottm Forest26102143342-932
15Millwall2679102829-130
16Sheff Wed2679103034-430
17QPR2679102836-830
18Reading2677123035-528
19Barnsley2668122737-1026
20Bolton2667132543-1825
21Hull2659123944-524
22Burton2666142043-2324
23Birmingham2665151535-2023
24Sunderland26410122943-1422
View full Championship table

