League Two
Notts County1Port Vale0

Notts County 1-0 Port Vale

Jon Stead scored a late penalty for Notts County as they managed to grind out victory over spirited Port Vale at Meadow Lane.

The Magpies striker converted from 12 yards with just four minutes remaining of a pulsating encounter, having been shoved in the back by Marcus Harness.

It was enough to break the resistance of goalkeeper Ryan Boot, who had kept Vale from conceding in the first half with two fine saves to deny Jonathan Forte and Ryan Yates.

Vale had their moments, with Harness denied twice by two desperate blocks from the hosts' committed defence.

Substitute David Worrall also should have done better when he was completely unmarked from a Tyrone Barnett cross but he headed tamely at Ross Fitzsimons.

Home substitute Callum Saunders also squandered a great opportunity when he was left alone from a ball into the box but headed wide of the far post.

But Stead had the final say in what was a crucial win for the Magpies, who remain second in the table.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Notts County

  • 34Fitzsimons
  • 2Tootle
  • 5DuffyBooked at 31mins
  • 16Brisley
  • 23Jones
  • 7Alessandra
  • 22Yates
  • 4HewittBooked at 74mins
  • 10Grant
  • 30SteadSubstituted forSmithat 90'minutes
  • 14ForteSubstituted forSaundersat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Dickinson
  • 11Hawkridge
  • 13Pindroch
  • 17Smith
  • 19Hunt
  • 20Walker
  • 26Saunders

Port Vale

  • 23Boot
  • 5DavisBooked at 90mins
  • 24Smith
  • 4AndersonSubstituted forGibbonsat 60'minutes
  • 8Pugh
  • 7Myers-Harness
  • 32Tonge
  • 6Kay
  • 31WhitfieldSubstituted forWorrallat 71'minutes
  • 11MontañoSubstituted forBarnettat 45'minutes
  • 9PopeBooked at 56mins

Substitutes

  • 1Lainton
  • 3Denton
  • 10Worrall
  • 14Barnett
  • 15Forrester
  • 19Turner
  • 21Gibbons
Referee:
Darren Handley
Attendance:
7,241

Match Stats

Home TeamNotts CountyAway TeamPort Vale
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home4
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Notts County 1, Port Vale 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Notts County 1, Port Vale 0.

Booking

Joe Davis (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Callum Saunders (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Davis (Port Vale).

(Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathan Smith (Port Vale).

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Matt Tootle.

Attempt blocked. Tyrone Barnett (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Alan Smith replaces Jon Stead.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Ryan Yates.

Attempt blocked. Michael Tonge (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Notts County 1, Port Vale 0. Jon Stead (Notts County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty Notts County. Jon Stead draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Marcus Myers-Harness (Port Vale) after a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Ryan Yates (Notts County).

Michael Tonge (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Tyrone Barnett (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Michael Tonge (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. David Worrall (Port Vale) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Tyrone Barnett (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Booking

Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. David Worrall replaces Ben Whitfield.

Attempt missed. Callum Saunders (Notts County) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Callum Saunders replaces Jonathan Forte.

Jon Stead (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Davis (Port Vale).

Matt Tootle (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Michael Tonge (Port Vale).

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. James Gibbons replaces Tom Anderson because of an injury.

Booking

Tom Pope (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Richard Duffy (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Tom Pope (Port Vale).

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Nathan Smith.

Attempt saved. Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Tom Anderson (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Jon Stead.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Jorge Grant.

Second Half

Second Half begins Notts County 0, Port Vale 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Tyrone Barnett replaces Cristian Montaño.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton26166462253754
2Notts County26148444261850
3Coventry26135828181044
4Wycombe26127746351143
5Lincoln City26127735241143
6Mansfield26111053829943
7Exeter2513393532342
8Colchester2611873527841
9Swindon25132103834441
10Accrington2412483830840
11Newport2610973530539
12Cambridge2610792531-637
13Carlisle2697103737034
14Grimsby2697102634-834
15Stevenage2696113639-333
16Crawley2696112531-633
17Cheltenham2687113338-531
18Port Vale2694132934-531
19Crewe2692152941-1229
20Yeovil2676133647-1127
21Morecambe2567122436-1225
22Chesterfield2656152647-2121
23Barnet2655162639-1320
24Forest Green2555152547-2220
View full League Two table

