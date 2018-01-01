Match ends, Notts County 1, Port Vale 0.
Notts County 1-0 Port Vale
Jon Stead scored a late penalty for Notts County as they managed to grind out victory over spirited Port Vale at Meadow Lane.
The Magpies striker converted from 12 yards with just four minutes remaining of a pulsating encounter, having been shoved in the back by Marcus Harness.
It was enough to break the resistance of goalkeeper Ryan Boot, who had kept Vale from conceding in the first half with two fine saves to deny Jonathan Forte and Ryan Yates.
Vale had their moments, with Harness denied twice by two desperate blocks from the hosts' committed defence.
Substitute David Worrall also should have done better when he was completely unmarked from a Tyrone Barnett cross but he headed tamely at Ross Fitzsimons.
Home substitute Callum Saunders also squandered a great opportunity when he was left alone from a ball into the box but headed wide of the far post.
But Stead had the final say in what was a crucial win for the Magpies, who remain second in the table.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Notts County
- 34Fitzsimons
- 2Tootle
- 5DuffyBooked at 31mins
- 16Brisley
- 23Jones
- 7Alessandra
- 22Yates
- 4HewittBooked at 74mins
- 10Grant
- 30SteadSubstituted forSmithat 90'minutes
- 14ForteSubstituted forSaundersat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Dickinson
- 11Hawkridge
- 13Pindroch
- 17Smith
- 19Hunt
- 20Walker
- 26Saunders
Port Vale
- 23Boot
- 5DavisBooked at 90mins
- 24Smith
- 4AndersonSubstituted forGibbonsat 60'minutes
- 8Pugh
- 7Myers-Harness
- 32Tonge
- 6Kay
- 31WhitfieldSubstituted forWorrallat 71'minutes
- 11MontañoSubstituted forBarnettat 45'minutes
- 9PopeBooked at 56mins
Substitutes
- 1Lainton
- 3Denton
- 10Worrall
- 14Barnett
- 15Forrester
- 19Turner
- 21Gibbons
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
- Attendance:
- 7,241
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Notts County 1, Port Vale 0.
Booking
Joe Davis (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Callum Saunders (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Davis (Port Vale).
(Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Smith (Port Vale).
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Matt Tootle.
Attempt blocked. Tyrone Barnett (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Alan Smith replaces Jon Stead.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Ryan Yates.
Attempt blocked. Michael Tonge (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 1, Port Vale 0. Jon Stead (Notts County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty Notts County. Jon Stead draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Marcus Myers-Harness (Port Vale) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Ryan Yates (Notts County).
Michael Tonge (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Tyrone Barnett (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Michael Tonge (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. David Worrall (Port Vale) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Tyrone Barnett (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. David Worrall replaces Ben Whitfield.
Attempt missed. Callum Saunders (Notts County) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Callum Saunders replaces Jonathan Forte.
Jon Stead (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Davis (Port Vale).
Matt Tootle (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Tonge (Port Vale).
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. James Gibbons replaces Tom Anderson because of an injury.
Booking
Tom Pope (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Richard Duffy (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tom Pope (Port Vale).
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Nathan Smith.
Attempt saved. Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Tom Anderson (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Jon Stead.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Jorge Grant.
Second Half
Second Half begins Notts County 0, Port Vale 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Tyrone Barnett replaces Cristian Montaño.