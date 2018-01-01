Match ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Bury 0.
Scunthorpe United 1-0 Bury
-
- From the section League One
Defender Charlie Goode smashed home a late winner as promotion-chasing Scunthorpe edged to victory over bottom side Bury to make a winning start to 2018.
The goal came four minutes from time, on the back of a goalmouth scramble, which ended the Shakers' stubborn resistance.
A point would have done little to help the visitors' survival aspirations, but they were unlucky not to hold on for a morale-boosting draw having frustrated their hosts for long spells of a largely-forgettable clash.
The Shakers created arguably the best two chances of the first half, with Neil Danns bringing a smart stop out of goalkeeper Matthew Gilks before Craig Jones headed over the bar from a corner.
Duane Holmes almost provided Scunthorpe with a rare spark in the 56th minute, when - after going on a jinking run which had begun in his own half - he was denied by Leo Fasan's diving save.
And just when it looked like Bury had battled out a rare away point, Goode hammered the ball home from inside a packed penalty area to secure the points.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 1Gilks
- 20Goode
- 21Burgess
- 5WallaceSubstituted forBishopat 77'minutes
- 22SuttonBooked at 90mins
- 6OjoBooked at 45mins
- 11Morris
- 3Townsend
- 19HolmesSubstituted forAdelakunat 65'minutes
- 10van VeenSubstituted forHopperat 61'minutes
- 17Novak
Substitutes
- 9Madden
- 12Bishop
- 14Hopper
- 15Lewis
- 16Adelakun
- 30Church
- 31Watson
Bury
- 38Fasan
- 14Edwards
- 15Aldred
- 6O'ConnellBooked at 88mins
- 3Leigh
- 2JonesSubstituted forMaguireat 88'minutes
- 13ReillyBooked at 45mins
- 31DannsSubstituted forDawsonat 78'minutes
- 18Laurent
- 33BunnBooked at 79mins
- 29Smith
Substitutes
- 4Tutte
- 7Maguire
- 8Dawson
- 23Skarz
- 25Dai
- 26O'Shea
- 42Maloney
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
- Attendance:
- 4,270
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Bury 0.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Philip Edwards.
Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Bury) header from very close range is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Booking
Levi Sutton (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Levi Sutton (Scunthorpe United).
Philip Edwards (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Josh Laurent (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United).
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Chris Maguire replaces Craig Jones.
Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eoghan O'Connell (Bury).
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Bury 0. Charlie Goode (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Cameron Burgess (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Laurent (Bury).
Attempt blocked. Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen Dawson (Bury).
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Levi Sutton.
Foul by Levi Sutton (Scunthorpe United).
Harry Bunn (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Tom Aldred.
Booking
Harry Bunn (Bury) is shown the yellow card.
Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Laurent (Bury).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Stephen Dawson replaces Neil Danns because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Neal Bishop replaces Murray Wallace.
Delay in match Neil Danns (Bury) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Harry Bunn (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Levi Sutton (Scunthorpe United).
Greg Leigh (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Philip Edwards (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United).
Callum Reilly (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Michael Smith (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Lee Novak.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Lee Novak.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Murray Wallace.