Championship
Norwich2Millwall1

Norwich City 2-1 Millwall

Tom Trybull (left) celebrates his goal with his teammates
German midfielder Tom Trybull (left) netted his first league goal for Norwich following his summer move from Dutch side ADO Den Haag

Norwich City came from behind to beat Millwall and extend their unbeaten run to three Championship games.

Steve Morison put the Lions ahead on the stroke of half-time with a brilliant half-volley from 30 yards.

The Canaries levelled through Tom Trybull's looping header from James Maddison's free-kick.

And after Josh Murphy hit the bar, the hosts secured the points when Maddison latched onto Alex Pritchard's through ball and found the bottom corner.

The victory was a deserved one for Norwich, with Pritchard and Josh Murphy testing Millwall keeper Jordan Archer from long range in the first half.

The opener came against the run of play, with former Canaries striker Morison scoring his second goal in as many games with a fine first-time effort.

Murphy saw another strike hit the crossbar with the score at 1-1, but Maddison's clinical finish across goal settled the mid-table encounter.

Millwall's poor away from continued, with the south-east London club now 13 games without a win away from The Den this season.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke:

"At half-time we were thinking 'what have we done wrong?' because we had played really well and created a lot of chances, only for them to put one away from 30 metres.

"But we continued to be the better side in the second half, scored two goals, created a lot of chances and also defended well.

"I thought we were brilliant and fully deserved the win."

Millwall boss Neil Harris:

"To be honest I am raging with my players - and I have let them know in no uncertain terms what I thought of their second-half performance.

"We did really well in the first half to limit them to very few chances, and then went ahead with a brilliant strike just before half-time.

"But in the second half we lacked all the things you need when you play a good team like Norwich; concentration, focus, leadership.

"The players have been brilliant for me this season, but I won't accept it when they let their standards drop like that."

Line-ups

Norwich

  • 1Gunn
  • 2Pinto
  • 31Hanley
  • 15Klose
  • 26Lewis
  • 27Tettey
  • 19Trybull
  • 21PritchardSubstituted forZimmermannat 90+5'minutes
  • 23Maddison
  • 11MurphySubstituted forWatkinsat 90+1'minutes
  • 9Oliveira

Substitutes

  • 3Husband
  • 6Zimmermann
  • 8Vrancic
  • 10Jerome
  • 12Watkins
  • 17Wildschut
  • 33McGovern

Millwall

  • 1Archer
  • 12Romeo
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 35Cooper
  • 3Meredith
  • 10OnyedinmaSubstituted forWallaceat 69'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 6Williams
  • 23SavilleSubstituted forTwardekat 83'minutes
  • 18Tunnicliffe
  • 20Morison
  • 9GregorySubstituted forO'Brienat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2McLaughlin
  • 5Craig
  • 8Thompson
  • 14Wallace
  • 16Martin
  • 21Twardek
  • 22O'Brien
Referee:
Steve Martin
Attendance:
25,774

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home17
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away20

Live Text

Match ends, Norwich City 2, Millwall 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Norwich City 2, Millwall 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Christoph Zimmermann replaces Alex Pritchard.

Attempt saved. Alex Pritchard (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Marley Watkins replaces Josh Murphy.

James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Meredith (Millwall).

Attempt missed. James Maddison (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Booking

Jed Wallace (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jed Wallace (Millwall).

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Kristopher Twardek replaces George Saville.

Hand ball by Jed Wallace (Millwall).

Foul by Tom Trybull (Norwich City).

Jed Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. George Saville (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Shaun Williams with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Grant Hanley.

Goal!

Goal! Norwich City 2, Millwall 1. James Maddison (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Pritchard with a through ball.

Attempt blocked. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison.

Josh Murphy (Norwich City) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by James Maddison.

James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shaun Williams (Millwall).

Foul by Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City).

Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Aiden O'Brien replaces Lee Gregory.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Jed Wallace replaces Fred Onyedinma.

Attempt missed. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Pritchard with a cross.

Attempt missed. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ivo Pinto with a cross.

Offside, Norwich City. Alexander Tettey tries a through ball, but Grant Hanley is caught offside.

Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Shaun Williams (Millwall).

Attempt blocked. Alex Pritchard (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Tettey.

Jamal Lewis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Millwall).

Grant Hanley (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Saville (Millwall).

Foul by Jamal Lewis (Norwich City).

Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves25184347202758
2Derby26147541231849
3Cardiff26145736251147
4Bristol City2613854031947
5Aston Villa26128638241444
6Leeds2613493728943
7Sheff Utd26133104031942
8Middlesbrough2612593526941
9Preston26101063026440
10Brentford2591063932737
11Ipswich25113113835336
12Fulham259973533236
13Norwich2697102631-534
14Nottm Forest26102143342-932
15Millwall2679102829-130
16Sheff Wed2679103034-430
17QPR2679102836-830
18Reading2577113033-328
19Barnsley2668122737-1026
20Bolton2667132543-1825
21Hull2659123944-524
22Burton2666142043-2324
23Sunderland26410122943-1422
24Birmingham2555151335-2220
View full Championship table

