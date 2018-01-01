Match ends, Norwich City 2, Millwall 1.
Norwich City 2-1 Millwall
Norwich City came from behind to beat Millwall and extend their unbeaten run to three Championship games.
Steve Morison put the Lions ahead on the stroke of half-time with a brilliant half-volley from 30 yards.
The Canaries levelled through Tom Trybull's looping header from James Maddison's free-kick.
And after Josh Murphy hit the bar, the hosts secured the points when Maddison latched onto Alex Pritchard's through ball and found the bottom corner.
The victory was a deserved one for Norwich, with Pritchard and Josh Murphy testing Millwall keeper Jordan Archer from long range in the first half.
The opener came against the run of play, with former Canaries striker Morison scoring his second goal in as many games with a fine first-time effort.
Murphy saw another strike hit the crossbar with the score at 1-1, but Maddison's clinical finish across goal settled the mid-table encounter.
Millwall's poor away from continued, with the south-east London club now 13 games without a win away from The Den this season.
Norwich manager Daniel Farke:
"At half-time we were thinking 'what have we done wrong?' because we had played really well and created a lot of chances, only for them to put one away from 30 metres.
"But we continued to be the better side in the second half, scored two goals, created a lot of chances and also defended well.
"I thought we were brilliant and fully deserved the win."
Millwall boss Neil Harris:
"To be honest I am raging with my players - and I have let them know in no uncertain terms what I thought of their second-half performance.
"We did really well in the first half to limit them to very few chances, and then went ahead with a brilliant strike just before half-time.
"But in the second half we lacked all the things you need when you play a good team like Norwich; concentration, focus, leadership.
"The players have been brilliant for me this season, but I won't accept it when they let their standards drop like that."
Line-ups
Norwich
- 1Gunn
- 2Pinto
- 31Hanley
- 15Klose
- 26Lewis
- 27Tettey
- 19Trybull
- 21PritchardSubstituted forZimmermannat 90+5'minutes
- 23Maddison
- 11MurphySubstituted forWatkinsat 90+1'minutes
- 9Oliveira
Substitutes
- 3Husband
- 6Zimmermann
- 8Vrancic
- 10Jerome
- 12Watkins
- 17Wildschut
- 33McGovern
Millwall
- 1Archer
- 12Romeo
- 4Hutchinson
- 35Cooper
- 3Meredith
- 10OnyedinmaSubstituted forWallaceat 69'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 6Williams
- 23SavilleSubstituted forTwardekat 83'minutes
- 18Tunnicliffe
- 20Morison
- 9GregorySubstituted forO'Brienat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 2McLaughlin
- 5Craig
- 8Thompson
- 14Wallace
- 16Martin
- 21Twardek
- 22O'Brien
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 25,774
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 2, Millwall 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Christoph Zimmermann replaces Alex Pritchard.
Attempt saved. Alex Pritchard (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Marley Watkins replaces Josh Murphy.
James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Meredith (Millwall).
Attempt missed. James Maddison (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Jed Wallace (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jed Wallace (Millwall).
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Kristopher Twardek replaces George Saville.
Hand ball by Jed Wallace (Millwall).
Foul by Tom Trybull (Norwich City).
Jed Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. George Saville (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Shaun Williams with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Grant Hanley.
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 2, Millwall 1. James Maddison (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Pritchard with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison.
Josh Murphy (Norwich City) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by James Maddison.
James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Williams (Millwall).
Foul by Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City).
Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Aiden O'Brien replaces Lee Gregory.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Jed Wallace replaces Fred Onyedinma.
Attempt missed. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Pritchard with a cross.
Attempt missed. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ivo Pinto with a cross.
Offside, Norwich City. Alexander Tettey tries a through ball, but Grant Hanley is caught offside.
Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Shaun Williams (Millwall).
Attempt blocked. Alex Pritchard (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Tettey.
Jamal Lewis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Millwall).
Grant Hanley (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Saville (Millwall).
Foul by Jamal Lewis (Norwich City).
Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.