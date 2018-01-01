Match ends, Aston Villa 5, Bristol City 0.
Aston Villa 5-0 Bristol City
Aston Villa achieved their biggest win of the season against Bristol City to go fifth in the Championship table.
Scott Hogan netted a superb looping header and, although Luke Steele denied him an almost identical second, Robert Snodgrass tapped in the rebound.
Jack Grealish scampered clear to create Snodgrass' second after half-time.
Against a tiring Bristol City side, Alan Hutton set up Birkir Bjarnason for Villa's fourth and Conor Hourihane's deflected shot completed the rout.
The visitors fell to only their fifth league defeat of the campaign, and their second in succession, as they failed to capitalise on results elsewhere earlier in the day.
With the exception of runaway leaders Wolves, who host Brentford on Tuesday, none of the teams who started 2018 in the Championship's top six were victorious on New Year's Day.
An away win would have taken City back up to second in the table but, after a bright start, they struggled to cope with a rampant Villa attack.
Before his first-half opener, striker Hogan had scored only four goals for Villa since a £12m move from Brentford in January 2017 - three of them in the EFL Cup.
Villa had let a two-goal lead slip in their previous home game, a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United on 23 December.
But there were no such worries for the home supporters on this occasion as they romped to their biggest home win since April 2013.
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC WM:
"I am delighted for a lot of individuals who it hasn't quite happened for - you get a little bit of confidence and all of a sudden they look really good footballers again.
"It can be daunting to play at Aston Villa when it isn't going for you.
"The goal settles everybody down and in the end it becomes comfortable. There was a big turning point after half-time when they had a chance to score and it might have become a bit nervous and edgy.
"Overall, to come a beat a very good side who are above us in the league was terrific."
Bristol City boss Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:
"Today we were superb for the first 20 minutes until we conceded the first goal.
"It was the bit after that which gave me frustration because I thought we stopped playing and stopped the belief just because of one goal. That shouldn't have happened.
"After half time I have to take responsibility personally for the third and fourth goal, I went gung-ho if you like to try get back in the game.
"I can't go in and chastise the players because they have been unbelievable and they are great lads. They give everything and they will continue to give everything again.
"We have to write it off as one game too far."
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 1Johnstone
- 27El Mohamady
- 24Elphick
- 5Chester
- 21Hutton
- 15Jedinak
- 7Snodgrass
- 14Hourihane
- 10GrealishSubstituted forO'Hareat 80'minutes
- 37AdomahSubstituted forBjarnasonat 70'minutes
- 9HoganSubstituted forHepburn-Murphyat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 13Steer
- 16Bree
- 20Bjarnason
- 29Hepburn-Murphy
- 36O'Hare
- 39Davis
Bristol City
- 15Steele
- 5Wright
- 4Flint
- 6BakerBooked at 29mins
- 23MagnussonSubstituted forKellyat 45'minutes
- 8Brownhill
- 7Smith
- 21PackSubstituted forTaylorat 45'minutes
- 3Bryan
- 20PatersonSubstituted forWoodrowat 79'minutes
- 14Reid
Substitutes
- 10Taylor
- 18Woodrow
- 19Eliasson
- 24O'Leary
- 25Kelly
- 26Vyner
- 45Leko
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 32,604
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 5, Bristol City 0.
Offside, Bristol City. Nathan Baker tries a through ball, but Lloyd Kelly is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tommy Elphick with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Bailey Wright.
Attempt blocked. Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aden Flint (Bristol City).
Foul by Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa).
Joe Bryan (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Bryan (Bristol City).
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 5, Bristol City 0. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy replaces Scott Hogan because of an injury.
Foul by Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa).
Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Callum O'Hare (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Brownhill (Bristol City).
Foul by Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa).
Bobby Reid (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Callum O'Hare replaces Jack Grealish.
Foul by Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa).
Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Cauley Woodrow replaces Jamie Paterson.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.
Foul by Bailey Wright (Bristol City).
Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 4, Bristol City 0. Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alan Hutton.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Tommy Elphick.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Birkir Bjarnason replaces Albert Adomah.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Alan Hutton.
Offside, Aston Villa. Robert Snodgrass tries a through ball, but Scott Hogan is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 3, Bristol City 0. Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Grealish following a fast break.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by James Chester.
Attempt missed. Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matty Taylor.
Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bailey Wright (Bristol City).
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Paterson (Bristol City).