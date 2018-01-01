Championship
Aston Villa5Bristol City0

Aston Villa 5-0 Bristol City

Aston Villa goalscorer Robert Snodgrass celebrates
Robert Snodgrass scored Villa's winner at Middlesbrough on Saturday and netted twice against Bristol City

Aston Villa achieved their biggest win of the season against Bristol City to go fifth in the Championship table.

Scott Hogan netted a superb looping header and, although Luke Steele denied him an almost identical second, Robert Snodgrass tapped in the rebound.

Jack Grealish scampered clear to create Snodgrass' second after half-time.

Against a tiring Bristol City side, Alan Hutton set up Birkir Bjarnason for Villa's fourth and Conor Hourihane's deflected shot completed the rout.

The visitors fell to only their fifth league defeat of the campaign, and their second in succession, as they failed to capitalise on results elsewhere earlier in the day.

With the exception of runaway leaders Wolves, who host Brentford on Tuesday, none of the teams who started 2018 in the Championship's top six were victorious on New Year's Day.

An away win would have taken City back up to second in the table but, after a bright start, they struggled to cope with a rampant Villa attack.

Before his first-half opener, striker Hogan had scored only four goals for Villa since a £12m move from Brentford in January 2017 - three of them in the EFL Cup.

Villa had let a two-goal lead slip in their previous home game, a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United on 23 December.

But there were no such worries for the home supporters on this occasion as they romped to their biggest home win since April 2013.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC WM:

"I am delighted for a lot of individuals who it hasn't quite happened for - you get a little bit of confidence and all of a sudden they look really good footballers again.

"It can be daunting to play at Aston Villa when it isn't going for you.

"The goal settles everybody down and in the end it becomes comfortable. There was a big turning point after half-time when they had a chance to score and it might have become a bit nervous and edgy.

"Overall, to come a beat a very good side who are above us in the league was terrific."

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"Today we were superb for the first 20 minutes until we conceded the first goal.

"It was the bit after that which gave me frustration because I thought we stopped playing and stopped the belief just because of one goal. That shouldn't have happened.

"After half time I have to take responsibility personally for the third and fourth goal, I went gung-ho if you like to try get back in the game.

"I can't go in and chastise the players because they have been unbelievable and they are great lads. They give everything and they will continue to give everything again.

"We have to write it off as one game too far."

Line-ups

Aston Villa

  • 1Johnstone
  • 27El Mohamady
  • 24Elphick
  • 5Chester
  • 21Hutton
  • 15Jedinak
  • 7Snodgrass
  • 14Hourihane
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forO'Hareat 80'minutes
  • 37AdomahSubstituted forBjarnasonat 70'minutes
  • 9HoganSubstituted forHepburn-Murphyat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 13Steer
  • 16Bree
  • 20Bjarnason
  • 29Hepburn-Murphy
  • 36O'Hare
  • 39Davis

Bristol City

  • 15Steele
  • 5Wright
  • 4Flint
  • 6BakerBooked at 29mins
  • 23MagnussonSubstituted forKellyat 45'minutes
  • 8Brownhill
  • 7Smith
  • 21PackSubstituted forTaylorat 45'minutes
  • 3Bryan
  • 20PatersonSubstituted forWoodrowat 79'minutes
  • 14Reid

Substitutes

  • 10Taylor
  • 18Woodrow
  • 19Eliasson
  • 24O'Leary
  • 25Kelly
  • 26Vyner
  • 45Leko
Referee:
Andy Davies
Attendance:
32,604

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamBristol City
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home13
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Aston Villa 5, Bristol City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Aston Villa 5, Bristol City 0.

Offside, Bristol City. Nathan Baker tries a through ball, but Lloyd Kelly is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tommy Elphick with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Bailey Wright.

Attempt blocked. Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aden Flint (Bristol City).

Foul by Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa).

Joe Bryan (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Bryan (Bristol City).

Goal!

Goal! Aston Villa 5, Bristol City 0. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy replaces Scott Hogan because of an injury.

Foul by Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa).

Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Callum O'Hare (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Brownhill (Bristol City).

Foul by Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa).

Bobby Reid (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Callum O'Hare replaces Jack Grealish.

Foul by Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa).

Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Cauley Woodrow replaces Jamie Paterson.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.

Foul by Bailey Wright (Bristol City).

Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Aston Villa 4, Bristol City 0. Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alan Hutton.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Tommy Elphick.

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Birkir Bjarnason replaces Albert Adomah.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Alan Hutton.

Offside, Aston Villa. Robert Snodgrass tries a through ball, but Scott Hogan is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Aston Villa 3, Bristol City 0. Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Grealish following a fast break.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by James Chester.

Attempt missed. Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matty Taylor.

Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bailey Wright (Bristol City).

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jamie Paterson (Bristol City).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves25184347202758
2Derby26147541231849
3Cardiff26145736251147
4Bristol City2613854031947
5Aston Villa26128638241444
6Leeds2613493728943
7Sheff Utd26133104031942
8Middlesbrough2612593526941
9Preston26101063026440
10Brentford2591063932737
11Ipswich25113113835336
12Fulham259973533236
13Norwich2697102631-534
14Nottm Forest26102143342-932
15Millwall2679102829-130
16Sheff Wed2679103034-430
17QPR2679102836-830
18Reading2577113033-328
19Barnsley2668122737-1026
20Bolton2667132543-1825
21Hull2659123944-524
22Burton2666142043-2324
23Sunderland26410122943-1422
24Birmingham2555151335-2220
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you