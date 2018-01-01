Match ends, Sunderland 0, Barnsley 1.
Sunderland 0-1 Barnsley
Sunderland slumped back into the relegation places as fellow strugglers Barnsley began 2018 by winning for the first time in 11 Championship matches.
Centre-back Ethan Pinnock scored for the second game in a row, heading home a corner early in the second half.
The visitors made a good start to the game with forward Mamadou Thiam rattling the crossbar from 25 yards.
Bryan Oviedo hit the post with a free-kick in reply, but Pinnock's goal was enough to give the Tykes three points.
The win was only their third in an away game at Sunderland, and saw them complete a seasonal double over the Black Cats for the first time since the 1986-87 season.
Barnsley went into the game without winger Harvey Barnes, recalled early by Leicester from a season-long loan, but they looked the sharper side for much of the game as they moved up a place to 19th in the table, with the home side dropping to 23rd.
After Thiam's early effort, Lloyd Isgrove forced a fine save from Robbin Ruiter, and although Sunderland came close when Oviedo floated his free-kick over the wall and struck the woodwork, they badly missed injured 12-goal striker Lewis Grabban.
Pinnock's goal came after the home defence allowed Zeke Fryers' corner to bounce in the six-yard box, and Barnsley subs Tom Bradshaw and George Moncur both went close to a second before Jason McCarthy blocked an added-time Sunderland effort on the line to seal the win.
Sunderland manager Chris Coleman:
"Barnsley deserved it. They set the tempo a lot, were more aggressive and we looked nervous again at home.
"Even worse was the nature of the defeat and the goal we conceded was criminal. For someone to take a corner and let it bounce in the box, it was unforgivable to let that happen.
"It is not a great way to start the New Year. We got zero and deserved zero.
"If you are not going to play well, which we didn't, then you make sure get an ugly point. We buckled and I didn't think that would happen after the last game."
Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom:
"In the last few weeks I've been saying we've been wasteful and that we need a result, so we're delighted to get the win.
"We made it difficult for ourselves because we were wasteful, so I'm pleased - but there's still things we need to get better at.
"It's nice to score from a set-piece and the goal changed the dynamic of the game. It just shows how much you need to switch on at corners and free-kicks."
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 25Ruiter
- 18Browning
- 16O'Shea
- 21Matthews
- 22LoveBooked at 61mins
- 26Honeyman
- 24GibsonSubstituted forMcNairat 33'minutes
- 3OviedoSubstituted forMajaat 45'minutes
- 13McManamanSubstituted forAsoroat 61'minutes
- 19McGeady
- 9Vaughan
Substitutes
- 1Steele
- 2Jones
- 4McNair
- 20Maja
- 29Asoro
- 31Beadling
- 40Embleton
Barnsley
- 1DaviesBooked at 67mins
- 12Cavare
- 16Pinnock
- 6LindsayBooked at 50mins
- 3FryersBooked at 90mins
- 4Williams
- 7HammillSubstituted forMcCarthyat 90+4'minutes
- 20PottsBooked at 11mins
- 22GardnerSubstituted forMoncurat 74'minutes
- 11Isgrove
- 26ThiamSubstituted forBradshawat 73'minutesBooked at 80mins
Substitutes
- 2McCarthy
- 8McGeehan
- 9Bradshaw
- 10Moncur
- 13Townsend
- 14Mallan
- 19Ugbo
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 28,311
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 0, Barnsley 1.
Foul by James Vaughan (Sunderland).
Adam Davies (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Joe Williams.
Attempt missed. George Moncur (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lloyd Isgrove with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Jason McCarthy replaces Adam Hammill.
Foul by Donald Love (Sunderland).
Lloyd Isgrove (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Ezekiel Fryers (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joel Asoro (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ezekiel Fryers (Barnsley).
Foul by Joel Asoro (Sunderland).
Adam Hammill (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joel Asoro with a cross.
Attempt missed. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Bradshaw.
Attempt missed. Tom Bradshaw (Barnsley) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Lloyd Isgrove following a fast break.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Joe Williams.
Attempt blocked. Josh Maja (Sunderland) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Aiden McGeady with a cross.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Adam Hammill.
Attempt missed. Joel Asoro (Sunderland) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right misses to the right.
Attempt saved. James Vaughan (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Tom Bradshaw (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card.
James Vaughan (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joe Williams (Barnsley).
Attempt missed. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Tyias Browning (Sunderland).
Tom Bradshaw (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by John O'Shea.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. George Moncur replaces Gary Gardner.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Tom Bradshaw replaces Mamadou Thiam.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Tyias Browning.
Attempt blocked. Mamadou Thiam (Barnsley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Hammill.
Foul by James Vaughan (Sunderland).
Ethan Pinnock (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Gary Gardner.
Foul by Paddy McNair (Sunderland).
Brad Potts (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Adam Davies (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Paddy McNair (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.