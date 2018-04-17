Berwick Rangers v Stenhousemuir
Line-ups
Berwick
- 20Brennan
- 2Fleming
- 16Wilson
- 19Todd
- 4Notman
- 13Stewart
- 8Lavery
- 11Phillips
- 3Orru
- 17Hamilton
- 9Murrell
Substitutes
- 1Jarrett
- 5McKinlay
- 6Fairbairn
- 7Thomson
- 14O'Kane
- 15Cook
- 18Simpson
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 4Dunlop
- 3Dunlop
- 5Donaldson
- 2Meechan
- 7Ferns
- 8Paton
- 6Ferry
- 11Cook
- 9Longworth
- 10Dallas
Substitutes
- 12Marsh
- 14Scott
- 15Halleran
- 16Murray
- 17McMinn
- Referee:
- Craig Napier