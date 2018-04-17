Scottish League Two
Berwick19:45Stenhousemuir
Venue: Shielfield Park, England

Berwick Rangers v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 20Brennan
  • 2Fleming
  • 16Wilson
  • 19Todd
  • 4Notman
  • 13Stewart
  • 8Lavery
  • 11Phillips
  • 3Orru
  • 17Hamilton
  • 9Murrell

Substitutes

  • 1Jarrett
  • 5McKinlay
  • 6Fairbairn
  • 7Thomson
  • 14O'Kane
  • 15Cook
  • 18Simpson

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 4Dunlop
  • 3Dunlop
  • 5Donaldson
  • 2Meechan
  • 7Ferns
  • 8Paton
  • 6Ferry
  • 11Cook
  • 9Longworth
  • 10Dallas

Substitutes

  • 12Marsh
  • 14Scott
  • 15Halleran
  • 16Murray
  • 17McMinn
Referee:
Craig Napier

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose34227557342373
2Peterhead34224876383870
3Stirling341661259481154
4Stenhousemuir321561153421151
5Clyde34139124847148
6Elgin34146145359-648
7Annan Athletic341011134440441
8Edinburgh City3479183557-2230
9Berwick3278172656-3029
10Cowdenbeath34410202353-3022
View full Scottish League Two table

