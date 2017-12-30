Match ends, Gillingham 2, AFC Wimbledon 2.
Gillingham 2-2 AFC Wimbledon
-
- From the section League One
Substitute Harry Forrester stepped off the bench to earn AFC Wimbledon a share of the spoils with Gillingham.
After a goalless first half, Dons defender George Francomb's looping header into his own net from Sean Clare's free-kick put the hosts in front in the 62nd minute.
Lyle Taylor pulled his side level from the penalty spot five minutes later after Luke O'Neill bundled former Gills striker Cody McDonald over in the box. The goal was the Dons striker's sixth in as many games.
However the two sides were level for less than 120 seconds, as Clare's corner was bundled in at the near post by Gillingham defender Max Ehmer for his first league goal since February.
But Forrester earned the Dons a draw six minutes from time, volleying in following a well-worked corner involving Taylor and Deji Oshilaja.
In a largely scrappy match, Gills keeper Tomas Holy was the busier of the two goalkeepers, most notably denying McDonald with a superb leg save to keep out the Wimbledon striker's low shot on the half-hour.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Gillingham
- 13Holy
- 2O'Neill
- 5EhmerBooked at 83mins
- 6Zakuani
- 12Ogilvie
- 28Clare
- 33Byrne
- 8HessenthalerSubstituted forGarmstonat 82'minutes
- 14Parker
- 10WilkinsonSubstituted forNashat 86'minutes
- 24CundleSubstituted forEavesat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Nelson
- 3Garmston
- 4Lacey
- 9Eaves
- 19Nugent
- 20Oldaker
- 27Nash
Wimbledon
- 1Long
- 7Francomb
- 4Oshilaja
- 32Charles
- 3MeadesSubstituted forNightingaleat 86'minutes
- 8AbdouBooked at 72mins
- 14Trotter
- 26HartiganSubstituted forForresterat 71'minutes
- 17BarchamSubstituted forKennedyat 90+5'minutes
- 10McDonald
- 33Taylor
Substitutes
- 5Nightingale
- 11Forrester
- 19Soares
- 21Kaja
- 23Kennedy
- 24McDonnell
- 28Egan
- Referee:
- Robert Lewis
- Attendance:
- 6,419
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gillingham 2, AFC Wimbledon 2.
Foul by Tom Eaves (Gillingham).
Nadjim Abdou (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Callum Kennedy replaces Andy Barcham.
Foul by Tom Eaves (Gillingham).
Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Harry Forrester (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Tom Eaves (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Harry Forrester (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Cody McDonald (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Gabriel Zakuani (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon).
Foul by Tom Eaves (Gillingham).
Will Nightingale (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Will Nightingale replaces Jonathan Meades.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Liam Nash replaces Conor Wilkinson.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 2, AFC Wimbledon 2. Harry Forrester (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adedeji Oshilaja following a corner.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Tom Eaves.
Attempt blocked. George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Max Ehmer (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Max Ehmer (Gillingham).
Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Bradley Garmston replaces Jake Hessenthaler.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Darius Charles.
Attempt saved. Nadjim Abdou (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Nadjim Abdou (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josh Parker (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nadjim Abdou (AFC Wimbledon).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Harry Forrester replaces Anthony Hartigan.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Gabriel Zakuani.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 2, AFC Wimbledon 1. Max Ehmer (Gillingham) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sean Clare with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Adedeji Oshilaja.
Conor Wilkinson (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon).
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 1, AFC Wimbledon 1. Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Luke O'Neill (Gillingham) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty AFC Wimbledon. Cody McDonald draws a foul in the penalty area.