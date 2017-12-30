Match ends, MK Dons 1, Peterborough United 0.
Milton Keynes Dons 1-0 Peterborough United
Chuks Aneke scored his seventh goal of the season as nine-man MK Dons recorded a resilient win over rivals Peterborough.
Both Joe Walsh and Osman Sow were dismissed by referee Charles Breakspear by the time 35 minutes had been played but despite playing with a two-man advantage for almost an hour, Posh could not break down a dogged Dons defence as they recorded their first league win since the beginning of November.
The hosts were up in arms after just nine minutes when Walsh was deemed to have bundled Jack Marriott down in a last-ditch challenge on the edge of the Dons box and was shown red.
But the hosts took a deserved lead when Aneke unleashed a powerful drive from the edge of the box that wrong-footed Posh keeper Jonathan Bond, before the hosts saw Sow dismissed for an alleged high-footed challenge on Ryan Tafazolli 10 minutes before the break.
And although Marcus Maddison smashed the Dons crossbar late on, the visitors could not break down an almighty effort by the nine men of Milton Keynes.
Line-ups
MK Dons
- 1Nicholls
- 2WilliamsBooked at 90mins
- 19Ebanks-Landell
- 4WalshBooked at 9mins
- 12GolbourneBooked at 43mins
- 8Cissé
- 18McGrandlesSubstituted forUpsonat 84'minutes
- 26GilbeyBooked at 25mins
- 9SowBooked at 35mins
- 10AnekeSubstituted forMuirheadat 75'minutes
- 11PawlettSubstituted forAgardat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Wootton
- 6Upson
- 7Ariyibi
- 13Sietsma
- 14Agard
- 15Seager
- 16Muirhead
Peterborough
- 1Bond
- 17PennySubstituted forMoriasat 38'minutes
- 5TafazolliBooked at 51mins
- 27Taylor
- 3Hughes
- 20DoughtySubstituted forAndersonat 63'minutes
- 42Grant
- 10Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 8ForresterBooked at 13minsSubstituted forDa Silva Lopesat 45'minutes
- 11Maddison
- 14Marriott
Substitutes
- 2Shephard
- 16Morias
- 18Da Silva Lopes
- 19Kanu
- 21Anderson
- 25O'Malley
- 32Freestone
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
- Attendance:
- 10,304
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, MK Dons 1, Peterborough United 0.
Foul by Ed Upson (MK Dons).
Andrew Hughes (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kieran Agard (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
George B Williams (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by George B Williams (MK Dons).
Danny Lloyd (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Robbie Muirhead (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Peterborough United).
Ed Upson (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jermaine Anderson (Peterborough United).
Delay in match George B Williams (MK Dons) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.
Attempt saved. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Ed Upson.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Kieran Agard replaces Peter Pawlett.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Ed Upson replaces Conor McGrandles because of an injury.
Delay in match Conor McGrandles (MK Dons) because of an injury.
Conor McGrandles (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Hughes (Peterborough United).
Delay in match Conor McGrandles (MK Dons) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Conor McGrandles (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Lloyd (Peterborough United).
Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Robbie Muirhead replaces Chuks Aneke.
Attempt missed. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) because of an injury.
Peter Pawlett (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United).
Attempt saved. Ryan Tafazolli (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Delay in match Lee Nicholls (MK Dons) because of an injury.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Scott Golbourne.
Delay in match Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Jermaine Anderson replaces Michael Doughty.
Attempt missed. Danny Lloyd (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.