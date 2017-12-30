Match ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Sunderland 1.
Nottingham Forest 0-1 Sunderland
-
- From the section Championship
Sunderland moved out of the Championship relegation zone with a win at Nottingham Forest.
Forest striker Daryl Murphy missed three presentable chances before Adam Matthews crossed for Aiden McGeady to power in a header.
The hosts had three shots on target to the Black Cats' one but couldn't find a way past goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter.
Chris Coleman's third win in eight Championship games helped Sunderland move past Burton into 21st place.
McGeady's goal was Sunderland's only shot in the entire match, with the absence of injured top scorer Lewis Grabban felt up front.
However, the away side were comfortable sitting deep and were not made to pay by Forest, with former Black Cats striker Murphy particularly guilty of spurning chances.
Ruiter was out quickly to block the Irishman's first attempt, but Murphy also guided a diving header wide and put another over the bar from close range.
With Bolton winning at Sheffield United, Birmingham beating Leeds and both Barnsley and Burton picking up draws, the win became even more significant for Coleman's team.
Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton:
"It was very similar to the last game [against Sheffield Wednesday] in that we created chances, but did not put them away.
"We had a couple of headers in particular that were three, four or five yards from goal. You have to put those in the back of the net and we did not.
"Then we find ourselves 1-0 down to a team we knew would fight and who would sit in with 10 men behind the ball. That is hard. They were solid and compact and you cannot lose patience."
Sunderland boss Chris Coleman:
"Three points is all that matters. We had to do something different to what we did in the last game - and I thought the guys were brilliant.
"I was critical of us after the last game but, this time out, I was so proud of our players. They were absolutely brilliant.
"It was the organisation and communication. Some of the defending was stunning. I thought all the lads were absolutely fantastic."
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
- 43Smith
- 2Lichaj
- 42Worrall
- 4Mancienne
- 11Osborn
- 31BouchalakisSubstituted forTraoreat 45'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 24Vaughan
- 17Brereton
- 20Dowell
- 10McKaySubstituted forCarayolat 61'minutes
- 9MurphySubstituted forCummingsat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Traore
- 14Cash
- 16Clough
- 18Carayol
- 30Henderson
- 34Walker
- 35Cummings
Sunderland
- 25Ruiter
- 18Browning
- 16O'Shea
- 36Wilson
- 22Love
- 26Honeyman
- 24Gibson
- 21Matthews
- 13McManamanSubstituted forGoochat 70'minutes
- 19McGeadySubstituted forOviedoat 83'minutes
- 20MajaSubstituted forVaughanat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Steele
- 2Jones
- 3Oviedo
- 9Vaughan
- 27Gooch
- 29Asoro
- 40Embleton
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 26,830
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Sunderland 1.
Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kieran Dowell.
Attempt missed. Michael Mancienne (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Osborn with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Marc Wilson.
Attempt blocked. Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Dowell.
Attempt blocked. Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Kieran Dowell (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Osborn with a cross.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Adam Matthews.
Foul by Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest).
Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Mancienne (Nottingham Forest).
James Vaughan (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ben Brereton (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Cummings with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Bryan Oviedo replaces Aiden McGeady.
Booking
Armand Traore (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Armand Traore (Nottingham Forest).
Donald Love (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ben Brereton (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mustapha Carayol with a cross.
Foul by Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest).
George Honeyman (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lynden Gooch (Sunderland).
Foul by Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest).
Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Sunderland. Darron Gibson tries a through ball, but Aiden McGeady is caught offside.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Mustapha Carayol.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Lynden Gooch replaces Callum McManaman.
Attempt missed. Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eric Lichaj.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Jason Cummings replaces Daryl Murphy because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. James Vaughan replaces Josh Maja.
Delay in match Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest) because of an injury.
Foul by Armand Traore (Nottingham Forest).
Callum McManaman (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Donald Love.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Mustapha Carayol replaces Barrie McKay.
Attempt blocked. Kieran Dowell (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Osborn.
Foul by Armand Traore (Nottingham Forest).