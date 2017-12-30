Nottingham Forest 0-1 Sunderland

Aiden McGeady's fifth goal of the season - and first since 14 October - was enough for Sunderland

Sunderland moved out of the Championship relegation zone with a win at Nottingham Forest.

Forest striker Daryl Murphy missed three presentable chances before Adam Matthews crossed for Aiden McGeady to power in a header.

The hosts had three shots on target to the Black Cats' one but couldn't find a way past goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter.

Chris Coleman's third win in eight Championship games helped Sunderland move past Burton into 21st place.

McGeady's goal was Sunderland's only shot in the entire match, with the absence of injured top scorer Lewis Grabban felt up front.

However, the away side were comfortable sitting deep and were not made to pay by Forest, with former Black Cats striker Murphy particularly guilty of spurning chances.

Ruiter was out quickly to block the Irishman's first attempt, but Murphy also guided a diving header wide and put another over the bar from close range.

With Bolton winning at Sheffield United, Birmingham beating Leeds and both Barnsley and Burton picking up draws, the win became even more significant for Coleman's team.

Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton:

"It was very similar to the last game [against Sheffield Wednesday] in that we created chances, but did not put them away.

"We had a couple of headers in particular that were three, four or five yards from goal. You have to put those in the back of the net and we did not.

"Then we find ourselves 1-0 down to a team we knew would fight and who would sit in with 10 men behind the ball. That is hard. They were solid and compact and you cannot lose patience."

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman:

"Three points is all that matters. We had to do something different to what we did in the last game - and I thought the guys were brilliant.

"I was critical of us after the last game but, this time out, I was so proud of our players. They were absolutely brilliant.

"It was the organisation and communication. Some of the defending was stunning. I thought all the lads were absolutely fantastic."