Sheffield United 0-1 Bolton Wanderers

Gary Madine has scored eight goals for Bolton this season

Gary Madine's first-half goal gave lowly Bolton a surprise victory at play-off hopefuls Sheffield United and their first away win since August.

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Madine put the visitors ahead when he fired in from close range.

Leon Clarke had a great chance to level matters in stoppage time but his shot from six yards went over the bar.

Defeat means the Blades end the year just two points short of their highest ever tally in a single calendar year.

Chris Wilder's side remain in the play-off spots in sixth but are now level on points with seventh-placed Aston Villa while Bolton have moved above Burton into 22nd place.

Billy Sharp headed wide for the hosts early before Mark Duffy's cross found Madine, who put the visitors ahead midway through the first half.

Clarke then saw an attempt turned away by Wanderers keeper Ben Alnwick before Jack O'Connell headed just wide after the break.

Sam Baldock also went close when his attempt from inside the box was denied by Alnwick before Clarke spurned the chance to make it 1-1 at the death.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"It was very frustrating. We got caught up with how they play and what they're about.

"After their goal there was only one team in it but we could not find that bit of quality at the top end of the pitch.

"I want us to play and dominate the game but then show that quality that takes it away from the opposition and we couldn't do that today.

"I thought Madine was outstanding for them today. When they were whacking it forward he was a willing runner and he was good in terms of his general play."

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson told BBC Radio Manchester:

"I thought we were terrific and stuck to our tasks all over the pitch.

"The lads that came in gave us a lift. We knew it was going to be tough for them to go through the 90 minutes but the subs came on and helped us see the game out.

"We need to make sure we don't get too carried away with this and make it a terrific festive period with another result on Monday."