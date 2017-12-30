Match ends, Sheffield United 0, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Sheffield United 0-1 Bolton Wanderers
Gary Madine's first-half goal gave lowly Bolton a surprise victory at play-off hopefuls Sheffield United and their first away win since August.
Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Madine put the visitors ahead when he fired in from close range.
Leon Clarke had a great chance to level matters in stoppage time but his shot from six yards went over the bar.
Defeat means the Blades end the year just two points short of their highest ever tally in a single calendar year.
Chris Wilder's side remain in the play-off spots in sixth but are now level on points with seventh-placed Aston Villa while Bolton have moved above Burton into 22nd place.
Billy Sharp headed wide for the hosts early before Mark Duffy's cross found Madine, who put the visitors ahead midway through the first half.
Clarke then saw an attempt turned away by Wanderers keeper Ben Alnwick before Jack O'Connell headed just wide after the break.
Sam Baldock also went close when his attempt from inside the box was denied by Alnwick before Clarke spurned the chance to make it 1-1 at the death.
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"It was very frustrating. We got caught up with how they play and what they're about.
"After their goal there was only one team in it but we could not find that bit of quality at the top end of the pitch.
"I want us to play and dominate the game but then show that quality that takes it away from the opposition and we couldn't do that today.
"I thought Madine was outstanding for them today. When they were whacking it forward he was a willing runner and he was good in terms of his general play."
Bolton manager Phil Parkinson told BBC Radio Manchester:
"I thought we were terrific and stuck to our tasks all over the pitch.
"The lads that came in gave us a lift. We knew it was going to be tough for them to go through the 90 minutes but the subs came on and helped us see the game out.
"We need to make sure we don't get too carried away with this and make it a terrific festive period with another result on Monday."
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 1Moore
- 16Carter-VickersSubstituted forBaldockat 31'minutesBooked at 45mins
- 19StearmanSubstituted forCarruthersat 79'minutes
- 5O'Connell
- 6Basham
- 7Lundstram
- 21Duffy
- 4FleckBooked at 29mins
- 3Stevens
- 9Clarke
- 10SharpSubstituted forDonaldsonat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Baldock
- 11Donaldson
- 13Wright
- 22Lavery
- 24Lafferty
- 27Blackman
- 44Carruthers
Bolton
- 13Alnwick
- 22MoraisSubstituted forLittleat 65'minutes
- 32Burke
- 31Wheater
- 5Beevers
- 15RobinsonBooked at 37mins
- 16CullenSubstituted forVelaat 83'minutes
- 21Pratley
- 24Henry
- 14MadineBooked at 52mins
- 9Le FondreSubstituted forArmstrongat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Little
- 6Vela
- 11Buckley
- 17Derik
- 18Wilbraham
- 20Armstrong
- 39Turner
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 28,387
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Attempt missed. Samir Carruthers (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. George Baldock (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Wheater (Bolton Wanderers).
Offside, Sheffield United. John Lundstram tries a through ball, but Leon Clarke is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by George Baldock with a cross.
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers).
Foul by George Baldock (Sheffield United).
Antonee Robinson (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Chris Basham.
Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Darren Pratley.
Attempt missed. George Baldock (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by John Fleck.
Attempt missed. John Lundstram (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by George Baldock with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Josh Vela replaces Josh Cullen.
Attempt missed. Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by John Fleck.
Attempt missed. George Baldock (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Samir Carruthers following a corner.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Reece Burke.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Samir Carruthers replaces Richard Stearman.
Foul by John Lundstram (Sheffield United).
Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Adam Armstrong replaces Adam Le Fondre.
Richard Stearman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match John Fleck (Sheffield United) because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mark Little (Bolton Wanderers) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Basham with a headed pass.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ben Alnwick.
Attempt saved. George Baldock (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. George Baldock (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Basham.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Mark Little replaces Filipe Morais.
Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).
Reece Burke (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Duffy.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Clayton Donaldson replaces Billy Sharp.
Offside, Sheffield United. Chris Basham tries a through ball, but Leon Clarke is caught offside.