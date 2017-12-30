Burton Albion 0-0 Norwich City

Tom Naylor had two good chances for Burton

Burton dropped to 23rd place in the Championship after playing out a second 0-0 draw of the season with Norwich.

Tom Naylor tested Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn and hit the side-netting, while Kyle McFadzean and Ben Turner also went close for the Brewers.

Mario Vrancic forced Stephen Bywater into a save with a free-kick, but Norwich struggled to fashion chances.

Bolton's win over Sheffield United and Sunderland's victory at Nottingham Forest sees Burton slip two places.

The stalemate follows September's 0-0 draw at Carrow Road and means Burton have now taken just eight points from a possible 39 at home this season.

Nigel Clough's side had the better of the chances, with McFadzean and Turner denied quick in succession by Gunn and a clearance off the line.

Gunn had to be alert late on to tip away Joe Sbarra's dangerous goal bound effort.

The result leaves Burton and Norwich with the second and third worst total of goals scored in the Championship this season, having scored 17 and 24 goals in 25 matches respectively.

Burton boss Nigel Clough:

"To get a first clean sheet here in nine months in the league is good but it was in no way a negative performance today.

"The game should have been over in the first 20 minutes for us. We had two good chances in the first five minutes with Tom Naylor and Sean Scannell and it summed it up when we had one cleared off the line by our own player.

"We haven't got the luxury of changing six players like they Norwich did today so the effort of the players today was staggering."

Norwich boss Daniel Farke:

"It is not too bad. Two clean sheets after a tough run, it was important to get these four points out of two really tough away games.

"We would have liked six points but it was not to be today."