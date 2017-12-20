Celtic: Marvin Compper moves to Scottish champions in search of prizes

German defender Marvin Compper has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Celtic

Celtic signing Marvin Compper says he's joined the club to win silverware and play first-team football.

The 32-year-old central defender has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal after making the switch from Red Bull Leipzig for a fee of around £1m.

Compper, who has one Germany cap, says he brings experience, quality and good passing ability.

"I want to add silverware to the letterhead of Celtic, this is what this club is about," Compper said.

"I want to show the Scottish people that I am capable of playing for Celtic.

"Celtic is much more than a club, for people here it is kind of a religion and to be able to put on this jersey is an honour."

Compper flew into Scotland on Tuesday and, after a successful medical, agreed a move that will see him officially join Celtic on 1 January.

Marvin Compper arrived at Glasgow Airport on Tuesday morning

He began his career with Borussia Monchengladbach before five years with 1899 Hoffenheim. Compper joined Leipzig in 2014, after a season in Serie A with Fiorentina, helped them to promotion to the Bundesliga two years later.

Leipzig qualified for the Champions League during their first season back in the top flight, but Compper has been restricted to one start and one substitute appearance in this campaign due to the form of teenage centre-backs Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate.

He believes, though, that he is ready to make an immediate impact at Celtic Park.

"If you get a 32-year-old from Germany, the plan [is to fit straight into the first team]," Compper said. "If I don't perform in training or games, I'm not going to play.

"The club is getting experience and quality in passing, my headers are fine, and I speak a lot on the pitch, I try to help the guys around me. High defending is what I'm used to. All these things I bring to the table and this is what they saw in me.

"In the last couple of weeks I had a look at everything a little. I think I'm going to be prepared, and if not, I think the coaching staff are going to prepare me."

Centre back Marvin Compper made only two appearances for Red Bull Leipzig this season

Apart from one season in Italy with Fiorentina, Compper has spent his entire career in Germany, but he believes he will adapt to the characteristics and surroundings of Scottish football.

"People are very passionate about football here -that is known all over the world - and the ambience here in Celtic Park, you cannot compare to many other stadiums, maybe none. That is one of the parts that I'm most looking forward to," he said.

"I talked to our goalkeeper who was working with Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool, Pete Gulacsi. He was telling me great things about the UK and also Celtic as a team, as a club.

"He said Brendan was fantastic with players, fantastic knowledge about everything, very good preparation, detail is very important - only good things."

