Match ends, Queen of the South 2, St. Mirren 3.
Queen of the South 2-3 St Mirren
St Mirren fought back after going two down to beat Queen of the South at Palmerston Park.
Stephen Dobbie opened the scoring with his 100th goal for the club, before he set up Chris Kane for the second.
St Mirren pulled one back when Gavin Reilly made the most of a defensive mix-up, before he burst through the defence to score another.
Lewis Morgan went close for St Mirren after the break, but Gary Mackenzie headed a winner.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 24Mercer
- 15Kerr
- 5BrownlieBooked at 34mins
- 3MarshallSubstituted forRooneyat 68'minutes
- 7StirlingSubstituted forLyleat 75'minutes
- 14JacobsSubstituted forTappingat 29'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8RankinBooked at 45mins
- 25Dykes
- 10Kane
- 11DobbieBooked at 1mins
Substitutes
- 2Rooney
- 6Tapping
- 9Lyle
- 16McFadden
- 17Murray
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 15Baird
- 6MacKenzie
- 44EckersleySubstituted forDemetriouat 9'minutes
- 4McGinnBooked at 45mins
- 16McShane
- 7Magennis
- 10Morgan
- 11SmithSubstituted forMacPhersonat 85'minutes
- 20ReillySubstituted forMullenat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Demetriou
- 5Buchanan
- 9Sutton
- 21Stewart
- 27Mullen
- 30MacPherson
- 31O'Keefe
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 2,019
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 2, St. Mirren 3.
Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).
Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Callum Tapping (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Tapping (Queen of the South).
Foul by Derek Lyle (Queen of the South).
Gary MacKenzie (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron MacPherson (St. Mirren).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Cameron MacPherson replaces Cameron Smith.
Attempt saved. Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Jason Kerr (Queen of the South).
Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).
Jack Baird (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Derek Lyle replaces Andy Stirling.
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South).
Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South).
Gary MacKenzie (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Daniel Mullen replaces Gavin Reilly.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Shaun Rooney replaces Jordan Marshall because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 2, St. Mirren 3. Gary MacKenzie (St. Mirren) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ian McShane with a cross following a corner.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Jason Kerr.
Hand ball by Andy Stirling (Queen of the South).
Foul by Scott Mercer (Queen of the South).
Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South).
Liam Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ian McShane (St. Mirren).
Attempt missed. Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).
Jack Baird (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Stelios Demetriou.
Attempt blocked. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.