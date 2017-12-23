Queen of the South 2-3 St Mirren

From the section

St Mirren's Gary Mackenzie celebrates his winning goal

St Mirren fought back after going two down to beat Queen of the South at Palmerston Park.

Stephen Dobbie opened the scoring with his 100th goal for the club, before he set up Chris Kane for the second.

St Mirren pulled one back when Gavin Reilly made the most of a defensive mix-up, before he burst through the defence to score another.

Lewis Morgan went close for St Mirren after the break, but Gary Mackenzie headed a winner.