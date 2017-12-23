Oxford United 0-7 Wigan Athletic

Will Grigg hit a hat-trick as League One leaders Wigan racked up a club-record win on their first visit to the Kassam Stadium.

Grigg opened the scoring and Nick Powell and Gavin Massey put the Latics 3-0 up inside 30 minutes.

The striker grabbed his second in the 52th minute before completing his treble two minutes later, with substitute Max Power completing Oxford's heaviest home defeat with a late double.

Northern Ireland international Grigg started the rout with a cool side-foot finish in the 11th minute before the unmarked Nick Powell doubled their lead with a powerful downward header from Lee Evans' corner seven minutes later.

Oxford keeper Simon Eastwood saved at the feet of Michael Jacobs then tipped a Grigg header over the crossbar but could not stop Gavin Massey from extending their advantage when he drilled in a low shot from 12 yards.

Evans struck the bar for Wigan just before half-time, while Jack Payne went close with a header with the U's first meaningful effort which drew ironic cheers from home fans.

Grigg completed his hat-trick with two quickfire goals after the interval and substitute Power joined the scoresheet with strikes in the 62nd and 77th minute to maintain their four-point lead at the top of the League One table.

