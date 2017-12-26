Manchester United 2-2 Burnley

Defour's free-kick was his first of the season and his first in the Premier League since September 2016

Jesse Lingard's stoppage-time strike denied Burnley a famous win at Old Trafford but he could not stop Manchester United's fading title hopes from suffering another blow.

Ashley Barnes fired the Clarets ahead after three minutes when Johann Berg Gudmundsson's free-kick was not cleared, and Steven Defour made it 2-0 with a superb 30-yard free-kick into the top corner.

Lingard came off the bench for the second half and quickly reduced the deficit with a clever back-heel finish from an Ashley Young cross.

United had 75% of possession after the break but struggled to turn their pressure into clear chances until the ball broke to Lingard on the edge of the area in the 91st minute, and he fired into the bottom corner.

Mourinho unhappy with the result, but happy with his players

Media playback is not supported on this device Man Utd deserved more than two miserable goals - Mourinho

Lingard's goal was a dramatic end to a thrilling game but still represents two points dropped for United, who conceded a late equaliser against Leicester on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho's side are 12 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, who play Newcastle on Wednesday.

The United manager was unhappy with his side's defending for Burnley's first goal, but praised the way they recovered from going 2-0 down.

"The boys do what they can," Mourinho said. "They are trying hard with the problems we have, with the injuries we have.

"I am not happy with the result, I was not happy with the result against Leicester, but I am happy with my players. No critics to my players."

United lacking up front

Ibrahimovic managed one shot, which was blocked by Kevin Long, before being taken off at half-time. Lukaku played the full 90 minutes but also only had one effort at goal - a second-half header from a Marcus Rashford cross that flew well wide

Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic started up front together for the first time, but their partnership only lasted for 45 minutes before Mourinho decided he needed something different up front.

It was Ibrahimovic's first Premier League start of the season and, although he scored his first goal of the campaign in last week's Carabao Cup defeat by Bristol City, he looks well short of his best form after returning from a serious knee ligament injury.

The 36-year-old also lacks pace, something that Lingard injected into the United attack when he was brought on at half-time.

Lukaku's performance was just as underwhelming, however. He managed only effort at goal - a header from near the penalty spot that ended up a long way off target.

The Belgian was kept quiet by the Burnley defence throughout and, if not for Lingard's two moments of magic, the result would have been even more damaging for United.

Lingard scored twice but would have been off the mark earlier if not for a wonderful save from Nick Pope, who denied him from point-blank range before the ball bounced to safety off the crossbar.

Burnley almost hang on for victory

The second-half heat-maps for Manchester United (l) and Burnley (r) show how much possession United had after the break, but their dominance did not translate into clear chances

Burnley came within minutes of their first win at Old Trafford since 1962, but still left with a point and immense credit.

This was a backs-against-the-wall performance that at times was reminiscent of the 0-0 draw they earned in the same fixture last season, when United had 37 shots without scoring.

United had 23 this time, which represents progress of sorts for the Clarets, but determined defending and some superb saves from Nick Pope were not the only reason they earned another draw.

Defour's free-kick was a sublime strike that left David de Gea clutching at thin air as he tried in vain to keep it out, and a reminder of the quality that has taken Sean Dyche's side to seventh place in the table.

"Overall, to come here and get a point is very pleasing, especially when the squad is stretched," Dyche said afterwards. "It's a very tough place to come.

"United have only lost to Manchester City and not dropped another point, but we made a great start and got in among them.

"I'm really pleased. The good thing is the mentality we showed coming off a tough one [Saturday's defeat by Tottenham] the other day. Sometimes fear can creep into players but it wasn't there.

"There was a nice assuredness about the way we went about it."

Media playback is not supported on this device Man Utd 2-2 Burnley: Sean Dyche 'proud' of Burnley squad after draw

Man of the match - Burnley's Ben Mee

Denied United with a brilliant goal-line clearance from Marcus Rashford in the first half and expertly marshalled his side's defence throughout. Along with his central-defensive partner Kevin Long, he made 11 clearances, more than anyone else on the pitch

Mourinho manages a rare comeback

This was the 20th time a Jose Mourinho managed side had been two-goals down in a Premier League game, but only the second time they hadn't lost (W0 D2 L18).

The Clarets became just the second team to score twice against Jose Mourinho's Man Utd at Old Trafford, after Man City (twice, in September 2016 and earlier this month).

Jesse Lingard has had a hand in 10 Premier League goals this season (6 goals, 4 assists in 16 apps) - as many as in his previous three seasons combined (5 goals, 3 assists in 51 games).

Lingard also became the first Man Utd player to score a brace as a substitute since Chris Smalling in February 2015 - also against Burnley.

Manchester United have had 61 shots across their last two home games against Burnley, but have scored just two goals and picked up two points.

Man Utd have scored nine goals via substitutes in the Premier League this season, more than any other side in the competition.

What next?

United end the year with a home game against Southampton on Saturday (17:30 GMT KO) and start 2018 by travelling to play Everton on New Year's Day (17:30 GMT).

Burnley travel to play cross-Pennine rivals Huddersfield on Saturday (15:00 GMT KO), followed by a home game against Liverpool (15:00) on 1 January.