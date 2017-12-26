Bournemouth 3-3 West Ham United

Media playback is not supported on this device Bournemouth 3-3 West Ham: David Moyes bemoans Callum Wilson equaliser

West Ham manager David Moyes described the controversial late equaliser that denied his side a rare win as "a killer" after Bournemouth salvaged a point at the Vitality Stadium.

Cherries forward Callum Wilson diverted a Nathan Ake header in - but the goal was initially disallowed for offside before referee Bobby Madley gave it.

West Ham were incensed by the decision, feeling not only that Wilson had been in an offside position when Ake's header skimmed across the goal, but also that his vital touch was handball.

"I think he said the assistant referee only put his flag up to draw attention to it, and I've never heard of that ever," said Moyes.

"To lose a goal like that is a killer - it's hard to take."

Wilson's goal gave a hugely entertaining game an astonishing climax, following two Marko Arnautovic goals inside the last 10 minutes that had seen West Ham retake the lead.

James Collins had put the Hammers ahead early in the first half, before Dan Gosling levelled before the break. Ake then struck in the second half, only for Arnautovic to put the Hammers within reach of a fifth league win of the season.

Moyes added: "If the assistant referee raises his flag, what would it be for? Offside? Arguably you could say that it was offside, but I'm giving them the benefit of the doubt. But I can't give them any benefit of the doubt for their player raising his hand."

"It looks like we might have got away with one there," said Cherries boss Eddie Howe. "But I thought a draw was the least we deserved. I know it's difficult for West Ham to take."

The home side had 26 attempts on goal, but the result means Bournemouth remain third from bottom, a point and a place below West Ham.

Asmir Begovic slipped over, giving Marko Arnautovic a simple chance to make the score 2-2

Only a few minutes before Wilson struck, West Ham had enjoyed a slice of luck when Asmir Begovic slipped while trying to clear in the soaking conditions, allowing Arnautovic to slide the ball home to make it 2-2.

And just before the end of the 90 minutes, Begovic's block to deny Javier Hernandez at close range landed perfectly for Arnautovic to score what David Moyes' side must have thought was the winner.

Analysis - wrong decision?

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy on Match of the Day

The referee got it wrong, basically. Callum Wilson is a tiny bit offside and Bobby Madley has overruled his linesman for some reason.

We assume he thinks he didn't touch it. I can understand why David Moyes is fuming, but Bournemouth did make the better chances.

Bournemouth show some spirit

The Cherries had not scored in their last four league outings, and Jermain Defoe's absence for up to two months with a fractured ankle meant that manager Eddie Howe had much to worry about with his side's attacking threat.

And Joshua King's missed chances from inside the area in the first half would have dismayed the Cherries boss, with such fine margins between his side and the rest at the foot of the table.

Bournemouth peppered the West Ham goal as this graphic of shots, both on and off target, including blocked efforts shows

But Howe's team do not lack spirit, and they largely stuck to the attractive style of play that has marked their two-and-a-half seasons in the Premier League. often looking to play their way out from defence.

They fought back well after the defence allowed Collins to get his head to Aaron Cresswell's corner, while the slippery conditions contributed to the goals that saw their lead disappear.

They will need to show the same kind of battling qualities in their remaining 18 league games if they are to make it to a fourth season in the top flight.

No big turnaround for Hammers

The dramatic finale means that West Ham are only one place higher than they were when Moyes was appointed as manager on 7 November.

Marko Arnautovic's name was mis-spelled during the first half, but was corrected when the ex-Stoke striker pounced twice in the second half

Although there have been promising signs at times, the Scot's arrival has not resulted in a decisive move up the table like the one overseen at his old club Everton by ex-Hammers boss Sam Allardyce.

Just fleetingly, they looked like they had earned victory the hard way, with Arnautovic pouncing to grab his third and fourth goals in three games.

But the controversy in stoppage time leaves Moyes and his side still mired in a relegation battle as the second half of the season unfolds.

Man of the match - Nathan Ake (Bournemouth)

With five attempts on goal, and an assist, Nathan Ake was a potent force going forward for the Cherries

Bournemouth's barren run continues - the stats

Bournemouth are now without a victory in eight successive Premier League matches (D4 L4) - equalling their worst run in the competition [occurring three times previously].

West Ham have picked up eight points in their past five Premier League games (W2 D2 L1), one more than they managed in their previous 11 in the competition.

Courtesy of Dan Gosling's strike, Bournemouth scored their first goal in 344 minutes of Premier League action.

Aaron Cresswell has provided three assists in his past six away leagues games, as many as in his previous 44 on the road.

Josh King has been directly involved in four goals in his past two top-flight games against the Hammers [three goals, one assist].

Nathan Ake scored his first goal in 24 Premier League appearances since netting against Southampton in December 2016.

Marko Arnautovic has netted five goals in his past five Premier League games, as many as he managed in his previous 38.

What's next?

Bournemouth host Everton on Saturday, 30 December at 15:00 GMT, while West Ham have a lengthy wait for their next outing, which is at home to West Brom on Tuesday, 2 January at 19:45. They face Tottenham away just 48 hours later.