St Mirren 1-0 Dunfermline Athletic

St Mirren moved two points clear at the top of the Championship thanks to Cammy Smith's solitary strike against Dunfermline in Paisley.
There was a let-off for Pars keeper Sean Murdoch, who escaped with a yellow card for bringing down Gavin Reilly when the striker was through on goal.
But the hosts made the breakthrough on 38 minutes, when Smith applied the finish to a well-worked move.
Dunfermline substitute Fraser Aird both wasted a great late chance to level.
And the Fifers were disappointed when referee Craig Charleston chose to give a free kick for St Mirren rather than a penalty when Ryan Williamson clashed with Adam Eckersley on the goal-line.
The only goal came when Kyle Magennis managed to pick out Ian McShane, who then fizzed a dangerous ball across the six yard box. Reilly could not get a connection but Smith did get the crucial touch.
There was almost a swift response from Dunfermline as Declan McManus sent a diving header narrowly wide from a Joe Cardle free kick.
Reilly then broke one-on-one with Murdoch again but this time he lobbed his shot over the top.
Charleston appeared to give the visitors a penalty for the collision between Williamson and Eckersley but changed his view after consulting with his assistant.
With four minutes remaining, a Williamson cross landed at the feet of Aird at the back post but the replacement forward could only fire the ball high and wide.
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 15Baird
- 24Davis
- 44Eckersley
- 4McGinn
- 16McShane
- 7Magennis
- 11SmithSubstituted forMacPhersonat 88'minutes
- 10Morgan
- 20ReillySubstituted forMullenat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Buchanan
- 6MacKenzie
- 9Sutton
- 17Kirkpatrick
- 21Stewart
- 27Mullen
- 30MacPherson
Dunfermline
- 1MurdochBooked at 9mins
- 2WilliamsonBooked at 65mins
- 5MorrisBooked at 22mins
- 6Ashcroft
- 14Talbot
- 8Wedderburn
- 7HigginbothamSubstituted forPatonat 82'minutes
- 27Shiels
- 11CardleBooked at 75minsSubstituted forAirdat 82'minutes
- 9McManusBooked at 57mins
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 3Martin
- 4Mvoto
- 15Paton
- 16Ryan
- 17Aird
- 20Gill
- 23Smith
- Referee:
- Craig Charleston
- Attendance:
- 3,665
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
