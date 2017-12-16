Scottish Championship
St Mirren1Dunfermline0

St Mirren 1-0 Dunfermline Athletic

There was confusion when a penalty was awarded to Dunfermline only for the officials to reverse the decision
St Mirren moved two points clear at the top of the Championship thanks to Cammy Smith's solitary strike against Dunfermline in Paisley.

There was a let-off for Pars keeper Sean Murdoch, who escaped with a yellow card for bringing down Gavin Reilly when the striker was through on goal.

But the hosts made the breakthrough on 38 minutes, when Smith applied the finish to a well-worked move.

Dunfermline substitute Fraser Aird both wasted a great late chance to level.

And the Fifers were disappointed when referee Craig Charleston chose to give a free kick for St Mirren rather than a penalty when Ryan Williamson clashed with Adam Eckersley on the goal-line.

The only goal came when Kyle Magennis managed to pick out Ian McShane, who then fizzed a dangerous ball across the six yard box. Reilly could not get a connection but Smith did get the crucial touch.

There was almost a swift response from Dunfermline as Declan McManus sent a diving header narrowly wide from a Joe Cardle free kick.

Reilly then broke one-on-one with Murdoch again but this time he lobbed his shot over the top.

Charleston appeared to give the visitors a penalty for the collision between Williamson and Eckersley but changed his view after consulting with his assistant.

With four minutes remaining, a Williamson cross landed at the feet of Aird at the back post but the replacement forward could only fire the ball high and wide.

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 25Smith
  • 15Baird
  • 24Davis
  • 44Eckersley
  • 4McGinn
  • 16McShane
  • 7Magennis
  • 11SmithSubstituted forMacPhersonat 88'minutes
  • 10Morgan
  • 20ReillySubstituted forMullenat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Buchanan
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 9Sutton
  • 17Kirkpatrick
  • 21Stewart
  • 27Mullen
  • 30MacPherson

Dunfermline

  • 1MurdochBooked at 9mins
  • 2WilliamsonBooked at 65mins
  • 5MorrisBooked at 22mins
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Talbot
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 7HigginbothamSubstituted forPatonat 82'minutes
  • 27Shiels
  • 11CardleBooked at 75minsSubstituted forAirdat 82'minutes
  • 9McManusBooked at 57mins
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 3Martin
  • 4Mvoto
  • 15Paton
  • 16Ryan
  • 17Aird
  • 20Gill
  • 23Smith
Referee:
Craig Charleston
Attendance:
3,665

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home5
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, St. Mirren 1, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Fraser Aird replaces Joe Cardle.

Full Time

Second Half ends, St. Mirren 1, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Cameron MacPherson replaces Cameron Smith.

Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).

Attempt missed. Fraser Aird (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jack Baird.

Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).

Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Michael Paton replaces Kallum Higginbotham.

Foul by Adam Eckersley (St. Mirren).

Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).

Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dean Shiels (Dunfermline Athletic).

Foul by Jack Baird (St. Mirren).

Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Jason Talbot.

Booking

Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Daniel Mullen replaces Gavin Reilly.

Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).

Liam Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic).

Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ian McShane (St. Mirren).

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jack Baird.

Booking

Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic).

Jack Baird (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).

Adam Eckersley (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic).

Adam Eckersley (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jack Baird.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren17112432201235
2Dundee Utd1610332214833
3Queen of Sth167542821726
4Livingston147432418625
5Dunfermline176563223923
6Morton166552418623
7Inverness CT165561818020
8Dumbarton164661421-718
9Falkirk14167925-169
10Brechin1603131136-253
View full Scottish Championship table

