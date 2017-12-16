Birmingham City 1-2 Queens Park Rangers

Jack Robinson (left) gave QPR the lead with his first ever career goal

Jack Robinson's double gave QPR their first away success of the season with a narrow win at lowly Birmingham City.

The visitors went in front when Robinson headed home a Luke Freeman free-kick from close range.

On-loan Southampton striker Sam Gallagher equalised when he poked home after Alex Smithies spilled Maikel Kieftenbeld's effort.

Robinson, who had never previously scored before Saturday's game, won it with a fine low shot.

Defeat by the R's saw Blues slip to the bottom of the Championship, boss Steve Cotterill having guided them to just two wins during his 11 games in charge.

Victory was a welcome boost for opposite number Ian Holloway as it ended a 17-match winless run away from Loftus Road, dating back to a 4-1 success at St Andrew's in February.

Former Liverpool, Wolves, Blackpool and Huddersfield Town defender Robinson's double ended his seven-and-a-half-year wait for a goal in professional football.

QPR host promotion hopefuls Bristol City next week, while Blues visit fellow strugglers Sunderland.

Birmingham City manager Steve Cotterill:

"We now have to work harder to get out of trouble. Some of the problems we had last season we still have. There is no quick fix to this situation.

"It is not all about adding new players as the current players are burdened with the problem. I cannot fault their efforts.

"I do not think we deserved to lose. We deservedly got the equaliser and I thought we were going to go on and win as they were on the back foot."

Queens Park Rangers boss Ian Holloway:

"We had to show character and believe in what we were doing. The first goal was vital, but what pleased me was the way we hit back after Birmingham equalised.

"We have had so many defensive injuries it has been extremely difficult. This was an immense result and I was pleased how it was achieved.

"The away win has been a long time coming, but we have had to shake it off. This division is frightening as there are teams who have gone eight games without a win."