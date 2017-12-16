Championship
Birmingham1QPR2

Birmingham City 1-2 Queens Park Rangers

Jack Robinson
Jack Robinson (left) gave QPR the lead with his first ever career goal

Jack Robinson's double gave QPR their first away success of the season with a narrow win at lowly Birmingham City.

The visitors went in front when Robinson headed home a Luke Freeman free-kick from close range.

On-loan Southampton striker Sam Gallagher equalised when he poked home after Alex Smithies spilled Maikel Kieftenbeld's effort.

Robinson, who had never previously scored before Saturday's game, won it with a fine low shot.

Defeat by the R's saw Blues slip to the bottom of the Championship, boss Steve Cotterill having guided them to just two wins during his 11 games in charge.

Victory was a welcome boost for opposite number Ian Holloway as it ended a 17-match winless run away from Loftus Road, dating back to a 4-1 success at St Andrew's in February.

Former Liverpool, Wolves, Blackpool and Huddersfield Town defender Robinson's double ended his seven-and-a-half-year wait for a goal in professional football.

QPR host promotion hopefuls Bristol City next week, while Blues visit fellow strugglers Sunderland.

Birmingham City manager Steve Cotterill:

"We now have to work harder to get out of trouble. Some of the problems we had last season we still have. There is no quick fix to this situation.

"It is not all about adding new players as the current players are burdened with the problem. I cannot fault their efforts.

"I do not think we deserved to lose. We deservedly got the equaliser and I thought we were going to go on and win as they were on the back foot."

Queens Park Rangers boss Ian Holloway:

"We had to show character and believe in what we were doing. The first goal was vital, but what pleased me was the way we hit back after Birmingham equalised.

"We have had so many defensive injuries it has been extremely difficult. This was an immense result and I was pleased how it was achieved.

"The away win has been a long time coming, but we have had to shake it off. This division is frightening as there are teams who have gone eight games without a win."

Line-ups

Birmingham

  • 13Stockdale
  • 5Colin
  • 28Morrison
  • 12Dean
  • 3Grounds
  • 26DavisSubstituted forMaghomaat 75'minutes
  • 8Gardner
  • 6Kieftenbeld
  • 27JotaSubstituted forJutkiewiczat 87'minutes
  • 18GallagherBooked at 67mins
  • 20Boga

Substitutes

  • 2Nsue
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 15Bramall
  • 17Ndoye
  • 19Maghoma
  • 39Trueman
  • 50Gleeson

QPR

  • 1Smithies
  • 20Baptiste
  • 5Onuoha
  • 18Robinson
  • 22Wszolek
  • 11ScowenBooked at 45mins
  • 21Luongo
  • 7FreemanSubstituted forHallat 88'minutes
  • 3Bidwell
  • 9WashingtonSubstituted forOsayi-Samuelat 84'minutes
  • 17SmithBooked at 68minsSubstituted forSyllaat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Hall
  • 8Cousins
  • 26Lumley
  • 33Chair
  • 34Osayi-Samuel
  • 36Wheeler
  • 40Sylla
Referee:
Mike Jones
Attendance:
20,107

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Birmingham City 1, Queens Park Rangers 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Birmingham City 1, Queens Park Rangers 2.

Attempt missed. David Stockdale (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Gardner following a set piece situation.

Hand ball by Pawel Wszolek (Queens Park Rangers).

Attempt missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Grounds with a headed pass.

Hand ball by Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers).

Foul by Craig Gardner (Birmingham City).

Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Josh Scowen tries a through ball, but Pawel Wszolek is caught offside.

Foul by Jonathan Grounds (Birmingham City).

Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Grant Hall replaces Luke Freeman.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City. Lukas Jutkiewicz replaces Jota.

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Pawel Wszolek.

Substitution

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Bright Samuel replaces Conor Washington.

Goal!

Goal! Birmingham City 1, Queens Park Rangers 2. Jack Robinson (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Freeman.

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Jacques Maghoma.

Offside, Birmingham City. Jonathan Grounds tries a through ball, but Jeremie Boga is caught offside.

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Nedum Onuoha.

Attempt missed. Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jake Bidwell with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City. Jacques Maghoma replaces David Davis because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Idrissa Sylla replaces Matt Smith.

Attempt missed. Jota (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Grounds with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match David Davis (Birmingham City) because of an injury.

Offside, Birmingham City. David Davis tries a through ball, but Jota is caught offside.

Attempt missed. David Davis (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by David Davis (Birmingham City).

Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Matt Smith (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Michael Morrison (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matt Smith (Queens Park Rangers).

Booking

Sam Gallagher (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sam Gallagher (Birmingham City).

Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Craig Gardner (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Jota (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harlee Dean.

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Nedum Onuoha.

Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Jake Bidwell tries a through ball, but Conor Washington is caught offside.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves22163342172551
2Cardiff22145333161747
3Bristol City22127336231343
4Derby22125535211441
5Aston Villa2210752920937
6Sheff Utd2212193427737
7Leeds2211383426836
8Ipswich2211293732535
9Preston229852622435
10Middlesbrough229582822632
11Nottm Forest22100123237-530
12Fulham227872728-129
13Brentford2261063330328
14Reading227692828027
15Sheff Wed226972627-127
16Norwich227692128-727
17Millwall226882422226
18QPR226792533-825
19Hull2257103740-322
20Barnsley2256112434-1021
21Sunderland2239102738-1118
22Burton2245131440-2617
23Bolton2237122141-2016
24Birmingham2244141132-2116
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you