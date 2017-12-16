Match ends, Birmingham City 1, Queens Park Rangers 2.
Birmingham City 1-2 Queens Park Rangers
Jack Robinson's double gave QPR their first away success of the season with a narrow win at lowly Birmingham City.
The visitors went in front when Robinson headed home a Luke Freeman free-kick from close range.
On-loan Southampton striker Sam Gallagher equalised when he poked home after Alex Smithies spilled Maikel Kieftenbeld's effort.
Robinson, who had never previously scored before Saturday's game, won it with a fine low shot.
Defeat by the R's saw Blues slip to the bottom of the Championship, boss Steve Cotterill having guided them to just two wins during his 11 games in charge.
Victory was a welcome boost for opposite number Ian Holloway as it ended a 17-match winless run away from Loftus Road, dating back to a 4-1 success at St Andrew's in February.
Former Liverpool, Wolves, Blackpool and Huddersfield Town defender Robinson's double ended his seven-and-a-half-year wait for a goal in professional football.
QPR host promotion hopefuls Bristol City next week, while Blues visit fellow strugglers Sunderland.
Birmingham City manager Steve Cotterill:
"We now have to work harder to get out of trouble. Some of the problems we had last season we still have. There is no quick fix to this situation.
"It is not all about adding new players as the current players are burdened with the problem. I cannot fault their efforts.
"I do not think we deserved to lose. We deservedly got the equaliser and I thought we were going to go on and win as they were on the back foot."
Queens Park Rangers boss Ian Holloway:
"We had to show character and believe in what we were doing. The first goal was vital, but what pleased me was the way we hit back after Birmingham equalised.
"We have had so many defensive injuries it has been extremely difficult. This was an immense result and I was pleased how it was achieved.
"The away win has been a long time coming, but we have had to shake it off. This division is frightening as there are teams who have gone eight games without a win."
Line-ups
Birmingham
- 13Stockdale
- 5Colin
- 28Morrison
- 12Dean
- 3Grounds
- 26DavisSubstituted forMaghomaat 75'minutes
- 8Gardner
- 6Kieftenbeld
- 27JotaSubstituted forJutkiewiczat 87'minutes
- 18GallagherBooked at 67mins
- 20Boga
Substitutes
- 2Nsue
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 15Bramall
- 17Ndoye
- 19Maghoma
- 39Trueman
- 50Gleeson
QPR
- 1Smithies
- 20Baptiste
- 5Onuoha
- 18Robinson
- 22Wszolek
- 11ScowenBooked at 45mins
- 21Luongo
- 7FreemanSubstituted forHallat 88'minutes
- 3Bidwell
- 9WashingtonSubstituted forOsayi-Samuelat 84'minutes
- 17SmithBooked at 68minsSubstituted forSyllaat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Hall
- 8Cousins
- 26Lumley
- 33Chair
- 34Osayi-Samuel
- 36Wheeler
- 40Sylla
- Referee:
- Mike Jones
- Attendance:
- 20,107
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 1, Queens Park Rangers 2.
Attempt missed. David Stockdale (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Gardner following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by Pawel Wszolek (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Grounds with a headed pass.
Hand ball by Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers).
Foul by Craig Gardner (Birmingham City).
Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lukas Jutkiewicz.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Josh Scowen tries a through ball, but Pawel Wszolek is caught offside.
Foul by Jonathan Grounds (Birmingham City).
Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Grant Hall replaces Luke Freeman.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Lukas Jutkiewicz replaces Jota.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Pawel Wszolek.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Bright Samuel replaces Conor Washington.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 1, Queens Park Rangers 2. Jack Robinson (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Freeman.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Jacques Maghoma.
Offside, Birmingham City. Jonathan Grounds tries a through ball, but Jeremie Boga is caught offside.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Nedum Onuoha.
Attempt missed. Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jake Bidwell with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Jacques Maghoma replaces David Davis because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Idrissa Sylla replaces Matt Smith.
Attempt missed. Jota (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Grounds with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match David Davis (Birmingham City) because of an injury.
Offside, Birmingham City. David Davis tries a through ball, but Jota is caught offside.
Attempt missed. David Davis (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by David Davis (Birmingham City).
Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Matt Smith (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael Morrison (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Smith (Queens Park Rangers).
Booking
Sam Gallagher (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sam Gallagher (Birmingham City).
Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Craig Gardner (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Jota (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harlee Dean.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Nedum Onuoha.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Jake Bidwell tries a through ball, but Conor Washington is caught offside.