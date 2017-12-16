Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 0, Burton Albion 1.
Bolton Wanderers 0-1 Burton Albion
Lloyd Dyer's goal lifted Burton off the bottom of the table and dragged Bolton back into the relegation zone.
The Brewers went ahead when a headed clearance fell to Dyer whose 25-yard volley sneaked into the bottom corner.
Bolton almost levelled when David Wheater's header bounced down off the crossbar and goalkeeper Stephen Bywater blocked Darren Pratley's follow-up.
The visitors held out against second-half pressure to claim only their second win in 14 matches.
Goals looked on the cards in the first-ever league meeting between the sides, who shared the Championship's worst defensive records at kick-off, having leaked 80 goals between them this season.
Burton had found the net just three times in 10 previous attempts away from home but, despite allowing Bolton most of the possession, the visitors had the greater share of the first-half chances with Dyer forcing Jak Alnwick into a good save.
Will Buckley missed Wanderers' best effort when he volleyed straight at Albion keeper Bywater.
Burton were content to protect their lead after the break as the Trotters dominated the second half, with Sammy Ameobi flashing a shot just wide and forcing a save from 30 yards.
But Nigel Clough's side looked solid and almost added a late second, with Alnwick saving from Marvin Sordell, as they held out for only their second away win of the season.
Burton move up two places to 22nd and within a point of escaping the bottom three, while Bolton, who have followed a seven-match unbeaten run with three defeats in four, slip to 23rd, level on points with bottom side Birmingham.
Bolton boss Phil Parkinson:
"Even before they scored we had a chance through Will Buckley. We had other opportunities, too, but we didn't make the keeper work enough, or if we did hit the target the shot went straight at him.
"We just needed someone to be calm and stick the ball in the back of the net to settle everyone down again. After the goal it was going to be a game of few chances but we needed to take one of the ones we had.
"It is a huge disappointment because it's a game we came in expecting to win. It's three points dropped against one of our rivals so we haven't done ourselves any favours at all."
Burton assistant manager Andy Garner:
"I said before the game we didn't want to lose, but we said at half-time 'there is a chance to win a football match if you want to'.
"The importance of getting the first goal is vital. To get the lead gives you something to fight for and we held on strongly towards the end. Man-for-man we defended superbly.
"There was something in the air today that I just fancied it, and over the 90 minutes I think we deserved it."
Line-ups
Bolton
- 13Alnwick
- 23DarbySubstituted forNooneat 74'minutes
- 31Wheater
- 5Beevers
- 15Robinson
- 21PratleySubstituted forMoraisat 59'minutes
- 24HenrySubstituted forWilbrahamat 83'minutes
- 10Ameobi
- 6Vela
- 11Buckley
- 14Madine
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 12Noone
- 16Cullen
- 18Wilbraham
- 22Morais
- 32Burke
- 33Howard
Burton
- 1Bywater
- 2Brayford
- 23Buxton
- 6Turner
- 12Flanagan
- 15Naylor
- 7Murphy
- 10Akins
- 18MillerSubstituted forMcFadzeanat 79'minutes
- 11Dyer
- 17SordellSubstituted forScannellat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Warnock
- 4Allen
- 5McFadzean
- 9Scannell
- 13Ripley
- 19Palmer
- 26Sbarra
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 13,632
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 0, Burton Albion 1.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.
Attempt blocked. William Buckley (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Luke Murphy.
Attempt blocked. Craig Noone (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion).
Foul by Josh Vela (Bolton Wanderers).
Tom Naylor (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Burton Albion. Tom Naylor tries a through ball, but Lloyd Dyer is caught offside.
Foul by William Buckley (Bolton Wanderers).
Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Josh Vela (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by William Buckley following a corner.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Ben Turner.
Attempt blocked. Filipe Morais (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jake Buxton (Burton Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Sean Scannell replaces Marvin Sordell.
Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marvin Sordell (Burton Albion).
Attempt saved. Marvin Sordell (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lloyd Dyer.
Attempt missed. Lloyd Dyer (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marvin Sordell.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Aaron Wilbraham replaces Karl Henry.
Foul by Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers).
John Brayford (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Kyle McFadzean replaces Will Miller.
Attempt missed. Marvin Sordell (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Flanagan.
Attempt saved. Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by William Buckley.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Luke Murphy (Burton Albion) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Craig Noone replaces Stephen Darby.
William Buckley (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion).
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Mark Beevers.
Foul by Josh Vela (Bolton Wanderers).
Will Miller (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Brayford (Burton Albion).
William Buckley (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.