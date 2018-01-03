FA Cup third round: How to follow all the action on BBC Sport

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Everton 4-4 Liverpool highlights from 1990-91 fifth-round replay

The FA Cup reaches the third-round stage this weekend and you can follow all the action on BBC Sport.

Jamie Vardy's old club Fleetwood v Leicester (Saturday, 12:45 GMT) and Shrewsbury v West Ham (Sunday, 14:00) are both on BBC One.

Viewers in Wales can also watch Newport v Leeds live on Sunday (12:00).

You can watch every goal on BBC Sport's website and app, as well as highlights shows on Saturday and Sunday (22:30).

BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra will provide comprehensive coverage.

Gary Lineker will present all of the action from Friday and Sunday's games while Dan Walker will lead presenting duties on Saturday.

A live Football Focus previewing the third-round matches is on Saturday at 12:15 on BBC One, followed by FA Cup Final Score.

Rounding off four days of Match of the Day, there will be a special edition for the live fourth-round draw on Monday, 8 January (19.00, BBC Two).

In addition, the website will provide live text commentaries covering every third-round game, as well as all the key team news, reports and reaction.

Fancy a flavour of the FA Cup? Sign up for the 2018 FA People's Cup and take your chance to play at St George's Park and go to the FA Cup final.

Third round games on the BBC

Saturday, 6 January:

Fleetwood v Leicester, BBC One, 12:45 GMT.

Sunday, 7 January:

Newport v Leeds, BBC One Wales, 12:00 GMT.

Shrewsbury v West Ham, BBC One, 14:00 GMT.