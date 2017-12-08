Philippe Coutinho: Liverpool forward admits to Barcelona interest

Media playback is not supported on this device Coutinho is not 'away in January' - Klopp

Philippe Coutinho has admitted he was "interested" in a move to Barcelona last summer and is unsure what the future holds for him at Liverpool.

The 25-year-old had a transfer request rejected in August, as the Reds turned down three bids from the La Liga club.

"I do not know how the future is going to be," said the forward, who signed a five-year deal at the start of 2017.

"What will happen in January, we will know it in January. I do not know if there will be an offer."

Barcelona targeted Coutinho after selling his fellow Brazilian Neymar to Paris St-Germain for a world record fee of £200m.

Liverpool said the playmaker was not for sale and rejected bids of £72m, £90m and one in the region of £114m prior to the transfer deadline in Spain, which closed a day later than in England.

Speaking at his news conference on Friday, manager Jurgen Klopp said he "had no reasons to think about" losing Coutinho.

"Whatever I can say doesn't stop questions, so I don't answer," he said. "Nobody has come to me and said: 'Phil, he will be away in January'. I'm completely fine with the situation.

"We had this big story in the summer and I have no desire to have it again."

After missing the start of the season through injury, Coutinho has since scored nine goals in 13 appearances - including a hat-trick in Wednesday's 7-0 thrashing of Spartak Moscow in the Champions League.

He continued: "Last summer there was a job offer in the same way that happens with any employee and I was interested in it. Since I stayed I have played with will and desire.

"Of course a lot happened in the summer but my will is always to play and do the best wherever I am - that has not changed.

"I am here [at Liverpool], we have a lot of games and I try to do my best to help. I always do my best when I have the opportunity to play, respecting the jersey and the supporters,"