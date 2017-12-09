Premier League predictions: Lawro v Pointless presenter Richard Osman

Manchester City suffered their first defeat of the season in the Champions League on Wednesday - will their first Premier League loss follow four days later against Manchester United?

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson says: "I think the atmosphere at Old Trafford will be ramped up for this one.

"Yes, there have been plenty of times recently when United have been below City in the table when they have played them.

"But City have done so well this season, and that is something United are not really used to. That will add an edge to things.

Lawro takes on Pointless co-presenter Richard Osman for this weekend's fixtures.

Osman, who supports Fulham and is a season ticket holder at Craven Cottage, did not end up with a score to match the aim of contestants that appear on his TV programme when he took on Lawro in April 2013 - he scored 100 points.

How will he do this time, though?

Premier League predictions - week 16 Result Lawro Richard SATURDAY West Ham v Chelsea 1-0 1-1 0-3 Burnley v Watford 1-0 2-0 1-1 Crystal Palace v Bournemouth 2-2 2-1 2-0 Huddersfield v Brighton 2-0 1-1 1-1 Swansea v West Brom 1-0 1-1 0-2 Tottenham v Stoke 5-1 2-0 3-1 Newcastle v Leicester 2-3 2-1 2-2 SUNDAY Southampton v Arsenal 1-1 1-1 2-1 Liverpool v Everton 1-1 2-0 3-2 Man Utd v Man City 1-2 2-1 0-3

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

West Ham 1-0 Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Richard's prediction: 0-3

Burnley 1-0 Watford

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Crystal Palace 2-2 Bournemouth

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Huddersfield 2-0 Brighton

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Swansea 1-0 West Brom

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Tottenham 5-1 Stoke

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Newcastle 2-3 Leicester

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Richard's prediction: This is a tough one to call. I like the way both teams play, and I think Leicester are coming back into a bit of form - especially Riyad Mahrez. It could be a good game. 2-2

SUNDAY

Southampton 1-1 Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Richard's prediction: 2-1

Liverpool 1-1 Everton

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Richard's prediction: 3-2

Man Utd 1-2 Man City

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Richard's prediction: 0-3

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan

How did Lawro do last time?

From the last round of games, Lawro got five correct results, with one perfect score, from 10 matches, for a total of 80 points.

He beat comedian Nish Kumar who got six correct results, but with no perfect scores, giving him 60 points.

Total scores after week 15 Lawro 1,300 Guests 1,090

Lawro v Guests P15 W9 D1 L5

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 160 Chris Shiflett 130 James Anderson** 120 Will Poulter, Moeen Ali 100 Cesaro & Seamus, Wretch 32 87 Lawro (average after 15 weeks) 70 Brendan Foster*, Mark Strong 60 Will Ferrell, Nish Kumar, Non Stanford 50 Steve Cram, Michael Dapaah, Channing Tatum, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, Joe Root 30 Felix White

*Foster and Cram both provided predictions on week one, but only Foster's score contributes to the guest total.

**Anderson and Moeen both provided predictions on week nine, but only Anderson's score contributes to the guest total.

Lawro's best score: 150 points (week eight v Wretch 32)

Lawro's worst score: 40 points (week four v Umenyiora and Bell, and week five v Non Stanford)